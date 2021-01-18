How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido and other websites in January 2021

Diamonds are the premium in-game currency of Garena Free Fire. They are used to purchase most of the exclusive items like characters, pets, costumes, skins, and more. Players can also procure the Elite Pass, the tier-based reward system of Free Fire using diamonds.

Diamonds aren’t free, though, and players would have to spend money from their own pockets to obtain it. Top-up websites like Games Kharido and Codashop are a few of the means to buy the currency.

This article provides the users with a step-by-step guide on how they can top up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido and a few other websites.

Also read: B2K (Born2Kill) vs OP Vincenzo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Topping up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido and other websites in January 2021

#1 - Games Kharido

Image via Games Kharido

Games Kharido is one of the most popular top up websites amongst the players. It offers the users a 100% bonus on the first purchase, providing them with a better deal. They can follow the steps given below to top-up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido:

Step 1: Players can visit the website of Games Kharido by clicking here.

Advertisement

Step 2: Users have to click on the “Free Fire” option and log in via either of the two methods.

Step 3: They can choose the required mode of payment and top-up option. After a successful purchase, diamonds will be added to their account.

Also read: 3 best apps to get Free Fire Diamonds for free in January 2021

#2 - SEAGM

Image via SEAGM

SEAGM or Sea Gamer Mall is the last website on this list. It is used and trusted by millions of players from across the world. Follow these steps to top up diamonds via SEAGM:

Step 1: Open the website of SEAGM and click the "Free Fire" option for the desired region.

Step 2: Choose the required number of diamonds to purchase and enter the Free Fire ID and nickname.

Advertisement

Step 3: Players have to then click on the "Buy Now" option. They can log in or create an account on the website to complete the top-up.

#3 - Codashop

Image via codashop

Codashop is another prominent website where the players can acquire a wide range of currencies and more. Players do not require to create/login to an account and can directly top up using their Player ID.

Here are the steps to buy diamonds from Codashop:

Step 1: Firstly, players have to visit the official Codashop website; they can click here to visit it.

Step 2: They would then have to choose the "Free Fire" option and enter their Player ID in the respective text field.

Step 3: Lastly, they would have to select the required recharge/top up and payment option. The diamonds will soon be credited to the users' accounts.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs TSG Legend: Who has better stats in Free Fire?