Developers of Free Fire added a wide variety of in-game cosmetics like skins, costumes, and more. Most of the game's exclusive items can be acquired by users via diamonds, an in-game currency.

However, diamonds aren’t free, and players must spend real money to acquire them. This isn’t a feasible option for everyone. This article discusses three apps by which the players can get Free Fire diamonds for free.

3 best apps to get Free Fire Diamonds for free in January 2021

It is worth noting that obtaining something for free isn’t an easy task. Since the reward is high, one has to fill many forms and enroll in offers programs.

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most used applications in the mobile gaming community. It is trusted by millions of users globally and is rated 4.4/5 on the Google Play Store. In the application, users have to answer short and straightforward surveys to get Play Credit. This credit can be directly used to purchase diamonds in Free Fire. The frequency of surveys and their payout may vary from user-to-user.

Players can click here to visit the page of the application on the Google Play Store.

#2 Poll Pay

(Image via Poll Pay)

Poll Pay is a prominent GPT (get-paid-to) application. It has over 1 million downloads on the Play Store and is rated 4.4. The users have to complete offers like surveys and more in Poll Pay. But one can redeem their earnings only using PayPal.

Click here to visit the Google Play Store page of Poll Pay.

#3 Easy Rewards

(Image via Easy Rewards)

Easy Rewards is the last application on this list and works like Poll Pay. Players have to complete surveys, quizzes, and more. Later, they can redeem various rewards like gift cards and more. However, the option for cashout methods depends upon the country of the user.

Click here to visit the page of Easy Rewards on the Google Play Store.

The players must never resort to using tools like Free Fire unlimited diamond generators as they are illegal and against the Terms of Services of Garena. If found guilty, user accounts will be permanently suspended from the game.

