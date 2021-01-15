Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Raistar: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Raistar are two prominent figures amongst the Indian Free Fire community. The two are known for the content they create on their YouTube channels. Currently, they boast subscriber counts of over 19.1 million and 2.87 million, respectively.

This article takes a look at their stats in Free Fire and compares them.

Ajjubhai's Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has participated in 10228 squad games to date and has outshined his foes in 2525 of them, maintaining a win percentage of 24.68%. He has killed 37547 enemies at a K/D ratio of 4.87.

Coming to the duo mode, the player has 1642 matches to his name and has 306 wins for a win rate of 18.63%. In the process, he has notched 6402 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.79.

Lastly, the content creator has played 897 solo games and has emerged victorious in 77 of them, which comes to a win ratio of 8.58%. He has bagged 2264 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has been featured in 373 squad matches and has emerged on top on 45 occasions, making his win rate of 12.06%. With 1228 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.74.

Apart from this, the content creator has played three duo games and has one first-place finish at a win percentage of 33.33%. He has gathered five frags for a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Total Gaming has also won one of the 10 solo matches that he has played, having a win ratio of 10%. He has 19 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Raistar has competed in 14969 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 2616 of them, corresponding to a win percentage of 17.47%. He has registered 50177 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.06.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 4459 games and has remained unbeaten in 705 of them, which comes to a win ratio of 15.81%. With a K/D ratio of 3.81, he has collected 14312 kills.

The player has contended in 3518 solo matches and has bettered his foes in 401 of them, converting to a win rate of 11.39%. He has accumulated 10723 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Raistar has taken part in 280 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 20 of them, equating to a win ratio of 7.14%. He has notched up 758 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.92.

Moreover, the player has appeared in three duo matches and a single solo game.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the content creators have tremendous stats in Free Fire. Ajjubhai is better in the lifetime duo and squad modes, while Raistar is ahead in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the solo mode.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Raistar has featured only in a few of them. Coming to the squad mode, Ajjubhai has the edge.

