Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs TSG Legend: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Throughout the past few years, content creation and streaming related to Free Fire have witnessed a rapid rise. Numerous players from across the world have started making videos on this popular title in various languages.

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, are TSG Legend are two prominent figures in the Indian Free Fire community. The latter is also a professional esports athlete. Currently, they have subscriber counts of over 7.75 million and 1.07 million.

This article looks at their in-game stats and compares them.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has featured in 7575 squad matches and has come out on top on 2126 occasions, translating to a win percentage of 28.06%. In the process, he has 19627 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.60.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 4020 duo games and has registered 710 wins for a win rate of 17.66%. He has killed 10514 enemies with a K/D ratio of 3.18.

The content creator has 3220 solo matches to his name and 262 victories, having a win ratio of 8.13%. He has notched up 7119 eliminations, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has taken part in 204 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 53 victories, maintaining a win ratio of 25.98%. With 479 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.17.

The content creator has won nine of his 80 duo matches for a win percentage of 11.25%. He has secured 215 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.03.

Desi Gamers has also played 52 solo games and has emerged victorious in four of them, making his win rate 7.69%. He has collected 141 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.94.

TSG Legend’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 1119846627.

Lifetime stats

TSG Legend has competed in 3237 squad games to date and has a winning tally of 536, retaining a win percentage of 16.55%. He has gathered 8387 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.11.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 1784 matches and has bettered his foes in 157 for a win ratio of 8.80%. He has accumulated 3663 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.25.

The esport athlete has remained unbeaten in 25 of the 535 duo games, corresponding to a win rate of 4.67%. With a K/D ratio of 1.45, he has racked up 739 eliminations.

Ranked stats

The content creator has contented in exactly 100 squad matches in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 18, coming down to a win ratio of 18.00%. He has garnered 225 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.74.

Lastly, the YouTuber has appeared in 54 duo games and has six Booyahs, converting to a win percentage of 11.11%. He has amassed 146 frags and maintained a K/D ratio of 3.04.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have tremendous stats in Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Amitbhai is better in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in all three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the solo mode as TSG Legend is yet to feature in it. Desi Gamers is relatively better in the squad mode. The former has a finer K/D ratio in the duo mode, while Amit has a superior win rate.

