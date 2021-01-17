Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Mr. Triple R: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amit Sharma, popularly known by his in-game alias Amitbhai, is a renowned Indian Free Fire YouTuber. He boasts more than 7.72 million subscribers on the platform.

Rejaur Rahman Resvy, aka Mr. Triple R, is another prominent Free Fire content creator based in Bangladesh. He has 2.21 million subscribers on YouTube.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Aawara007 (Black Flag Army): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

Amitbhai has played 7572 squad games and has triumphed in 2125 of them, making his win rate 28.06%. He has bagged 19619 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.60 in this mode.

The Indian content creator has also played 4013 duo matches and has won 2125 of them, translating to a win rate of 17.69%. With 10493 kills to his name in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.18.

Amitbhai has 262 victories in 3217 solo games, maintaining a win rate of 8.14%. He has eliminated 7119 opponents in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai's ranked stats

Advertisement

Amitbhai has played 201 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 52 of them, making his win rate 25.87%. He has 471 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.16.

The popular YouTuber has also played 73 ranked duo games and has triumphed in 9 of them, maintaining a win rate of 12.32%. He has racked up 194 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.03 in these matches.

Amitbhai has played 50 solo games and has 4 victories to his name, with a win rate of 8%. He has 141 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.07 in this mode.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs OP Vincenzo: Who has better stats in Free Fire in January 2021?

Mr. Triple R’s Free Fire ID and stats

Mr. Triple R’s Free Fire ID is 728027523.

Lifetime stats

Mr. Triple R’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

Mr. Triple R has played 4247 squad games and has stood victorious in 4247 of them, managing a win rate of 16.31%. He has secured 11653 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.28.

The Bangladesh-based YouTuber has 344 Booyahs in 3872 duo games, making his win rate 8.84%. He has knocked out 13758 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.90 in this mode.

Mr. Triple R also played 4572 solo games and has won on 586 occasions, translating to a win rate of 12.83%. He has racked up 14761 kills in the matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.70.

Ranked stats

Mr. Triple R’s ranked stats

Mr. Triple R has played 70 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 10 of them, translating to a win rate of 14.28%. In these matches, he has registered 230 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.83.

Advertisement

The popular content creator has also played 157 ranked duo matches and has won 13 of them, making his win rate 8.28%. With a K/D ratio of 3.33, he has 480 kills in this mode.

Mr. Triple R has played 278 solo games and has emerged victorious in 42 of them, maintaining a win rate of 15.10%. He has 765 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.24 in these matches.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Amitbhai and Mr. Triple R have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai has better stats than Mr. Triple R in the lifetime squad matches. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo matches, Mr. Triple R has the edge over Amitbhai in terms of win rate and K/D ratio. In the lifetime duo games, Amitbhai has a higher win rate while Mr. Triple R has a better K/D ratio.

In the ongoing ranked season, Amitbhai has a higher win rate in the squad and duo matches while Mr. Triple R has a better K/D ratio. In the ranked solo games, Mr. Triple R has better stats than Amitbhai.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs UnGraduate Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?