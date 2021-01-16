Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Aawara007 (Black Flag Army): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Desi Gamers and Black Flag Army are undoubtedly two of the most famous Indian Free Fire YouTube channels. They have 7.69 million and 1.76 million subscribers, respectively.

Amitbhai and Aawara007 are the players behind these channels. They regularly upload videos and stream the fast-paced battle royale title on their channels.

This article compares the in-game stats of both players.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has participated in 7570 squad games so far and has come out top in 2125 games, equating to a win ratio of 28.07%. In these matches, he has bagged 19611 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.60.

The content creator has featured in 4008 duo matches and has bettered his foes in 710 of them, managing a win rate of 17.71%. He has 10482 frags and has retained a K/D ratio of 3.18.

The streamer has 262 Booyahs in 3212 solo matches, approximating to a win rate of 8.15%. With 7098 eliminations, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

Desi Gamers has competed in 199 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has outperformed his foes in 52 of them, equalling a win ratio of 26.13%. He has 463 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.15.

He has also played 68 duo games and has stood victorious in nine of them, having a win rate of 13.23%. The YouTuber has 183 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 3.10.

Amit has also taken part in 45 solo games and triumphed in four of them at a win rate of 8.88%. He has secured 120 eliminations and has held a K/D ratio of 2.93.

Aawara007’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 87479880.

Lifetime stats

Aawara007 has contested 13185 squad games to date and has a win tally of 3293, retaining a win percentage of 24.97%. He has notched up 40050 kills and has a K/D ratio of 4.05.

Coming to the duo matches, the player has 4643 appearances and has won 860 of them, converting to a win rate of 18.52%. In the process, he has eliminated 17306 foes for a K/D ratio of 4.57.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has 259 Booyahs in 1835 solo games, corresponding to a win ratio of 14.11%. With a K/D ratio of 4, he has 6298 frags.

Ranked stats

The streamer has engaged in 164 squad games and has come out on top in 30 games, translating to a win rate of 18.29%. He has registered 367 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.74.

The content creator has played 45 duo games and has secured two victories, making his win rate of 4.44%. He has racked up 114 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.65.

Apart from this, the broadcaster has contented in 11 solo games and has knocked out 34 foes.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both players enjoy incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime solo and duo matches, Aawara007 has the edge in K/D ratio and win rate. He also has a higher K/D ratio in the solo games, while Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio.

It is impossible to compare the ranked solo stats as Amit is yet to play solo games this season. In the duo and squad games, he has the edge.

