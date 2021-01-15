ScoutOp's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

Free Fire has seen a roaring success in its player base and revenue. Following this, content creation and streaming related to the game reached heights.

Tanmay Singh, aka Scout, is one of the most well-known gaming content creators and streamers on YouTube. He has been streaming several titles on his YouTube channel, including Free Fire.

He is also set to participate in the Free Fire Titan Invitational, which will commence on January 16th, 2021, and Scout will be representing TSG.

This article takes a look at Scout’s stats, K/D ratio, and other details in the game as of January 2021.

Also read: TSG Jash vs TSG Legend: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Scout’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 2339156229.

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Lifetime stats

Scout has participated in 65 squad games to date and has bettered his foes in 17 of them, converting to a win ratio of 26.15%. In these matches, he has eliminated 154 foes and has retained a K/D ratio of 3.21.

The player has two duo matches to his name and has two kills but is yet to register a victory.

The famous content creator has participated in 13 solo matches and has triumphed in a single one of them, equating to a win ratio of 7.69%. He has notched 38 frags and has retained a K/D ratio of 3.17.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Scout has been featured in 19 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in a single match, which approximates to a win rate of 5.26%. With 17 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 0.94.

The content creator has played two solo games and has six kills in them.

Advertisement

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Raistar: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

CS Career

CS Career

Scout has contested in 80 clash squad matches and has a win tally of 65 games, making his win rate – 81.25%. He has secured 446 kills with a KDA of 3.73.

Clash Squad – Ranked

Clash Squad - Ranked

Scout has also made 26 appearances in the ongoing Clash Squad Ranked match in Season 5 and has stood victorious in 21 of them, ensuring a win rate of 80.77%. He has registered 130 kills with a KDA of 3.87.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.)

His YouTube channel

Advertisement

Scout took up streaming and content creation on YouTube back in August 2018. Since then, he has uploaded more than 332 videos and has over 3.35 million subscribers. He regularly streams several titles, including Valorant, Warzone, Minecraft, Free Fire, and more.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Facebook page: Click here

Scout also has a Discord channel; click here to join the channel.

He also streams on Nono TV.

Also read: TSG Jash vs TSG Legend: Who has better stats in Free Fire?