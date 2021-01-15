TSG Jash vs TSG Legend: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

TSG Jash and TSG Legend are undoubtedly two well-known Indian Free Fire content creators. The former runs the popular YouTube channel – TWO-SIDE GAMERS – alongside cousin TSG Ritik, while the latter’s channel is named TSG LEGEND.

The players are part of the TSG ARMY guild, currently led by TSG Jash. They are admired by the Indian Free Fire community and boast 6.82 million and 1.07 million subscribers.

This article compares their in-game stats.

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 123643969.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

TSG Jash has played 6945 squad games to date and has bettered his foes in 1646 of them with a win ratio of 23.70%. In these matches, he has eliminated 16540 contenders with a K/D ratio of 3.12.

The YouTuber has featured in 2476 duo games and has come out on top in 254 of them, equating to a win rate of 10.25%. With 4880 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.20.

The internet star also has 110 first-place finishes in 1340 solo games, close to a win percentage of 8.20%. He has racked up 3104 frags and has retained a K/D ratio of 2.52.

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has contested 35 squad games and has a win tally of two, converting to a win rate of 5.71%. He has 60 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.82.

The famous content creator also has a single duo match to his name and has four eliminations at a K/D ratio of 4.

T|he streamer has participated in two solo matches and has clinched a single one, managing a win ratio of 50%. He has bagged 14 kills and has held a K/D ratio of 14.

TSG Legend’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 1119846627.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

TSG Legend has competed in 3212 squad games and has stood victorious on 533 occasions, managing a win ratio of 16.59%. He has secured 8336 frags and has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.11.

In duo matches, the streamer has played 1775 games and has 157 Booyahs, approximating to a win rate of 8.84%. He has racked up 3658 eliminations, sustaining a K/D ratio of 2.26.

The internet star has also appeared in 535 solo games and has bettered his foes in 25 of them, having a win ratio of 4.67%. He has secured 739 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.45.

Ranked stats

The content creator has engaged in 75 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 15 of them, coming down to a win ratio of 20%. He has registered 174 kills, ensuring a win rate of 2.90.

The YouTuber has taken part in 45 duo games and has managed to win six of them, making his win rate 13.33%. With a K/D ratio of 3.62, he has 141 kills to his name.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the players boast impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime solo and squad matches, TSG Jash has an edge in the K/D ratio and win rate. In the duo matches, TSG Legend has a higher K/D ratio, but the former has a better win ratio.

It is impossible to compare the stats of the ranked solo and duo matches since TSG Jash hasn’t played many of these matches, while TSG Legend is yet to play a ranked solo match this season. The latter has the lead in the squad games on both fronts.

