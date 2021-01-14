Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Jonty Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai and Jonty Gaming are the two most prominent figures in the Indian Free Fire community. Both are famous content creators on YouTube and are admired by the players for their gameplay. They boast 19.1 million and 2.55 million subscribers, respectively.

Ajjubhai is also the owner of Total Gaming esports, while Jonty Gaming is a professional Free Fire player currently playing for Team Elite. This article compares the stats of the two players in Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has been featured in 10228 squad matches and has secured 2525 wins, maintaining a win percentage of 24.68%. In the process, he has eliminated 37547 enemies at a K/D ratio of 4.87.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1642 games and has bagged 306 Booyahs for a win rate of 18.63%. He has killed 6402 foes, managing a K/D ratio of 4.79.

Lastly, the player has 897 solo matches to his name and has emerged victorious in 77 of them, which comes to a win ratio of 8.58%. With 2264 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming has taken part in 372 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 45 wins, having a win ratio of 12.09%. He has registered 1224 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.74.

Apart from this, the content creator has played three duo matches and has a single victory at a win percentage of 33.33%. He has gathered five kills with a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Ajjubhai has also won one of the 10 solo games that he has played, making his win rate 10%. He has accumulated 19 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 180830489.

Lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming has competed in 14291 squad games to date and has a win tally of 5835, retaining a win percentage of 40.82%. He has collected 47985 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 5.67.

The YouTuber has won 489 of the 1882 duo matches, which corresponds to a win rate of 25.98%. With a K/D ratio of 4.39, he has garnered 6115 frags.

The esport athlete has played 4277 solo games and has bettered his foes in 660 of them, converting to a win ratio of 15.43%. He has notched up 12525 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.46.

Ranked stats

Jonty Gaming has participated in 232 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has 60 first-place finishes, translating to a win ratio of 25.86%. He has amassed 660 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.84.

Coming to the duo mode, the player has appeared in 36 games and has remained unbeaten in five of them for a win percentage of 13.88%. He has racked 78 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.52.

The popular YouTuber has also contested in 195 solo matches and has emerged on top on 21 occasions, equating to a win rate of 10.76%. He has secured 652 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.75.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime solo and squad matches, Jonty Gaming has the edge in terms of K/D ratio and win rate. Coming to the duo games, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio, while the former has a superior win rate.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the duo matches as Ajjubhai has appeared only in a few of them. Lastly, in the solo and squad games, Jonty Gaming has relatively better stats.

