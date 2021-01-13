SK Sabir Boss vs Gyan Sujan: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Gyan Gaming and SK Sabir Boss are two of the biggest Indian Free Fire content creators on YouTube. They regularly upload clips of their gameplays on their channel, while the former also streams the title. Both have amassed more than 6.84 million and 3.37 million subscribers, respectively.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has competed in 26710 squad games and has emerged on top in 8716 of them, which comes to a win ratio of 32.63%. With 94475 kills, he has retained a K/D ratio of 5.25.

The YouTuber has also played 2943 duo games and has remained victorious in 605 of them, converting to a win percentage of 20.55%. He has 7982 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.41.

SK Sabir Boss also has 142 Booyahs in 1612 solo games, equating to a win ratio of 8.80%. He has notched 3249 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has been featured in 355 squad games in the ongoing ranked season, which equates to a win ratio of 20.84%. He has racked up 842 kills at a K/D ratio of three.

The content creator has played 67 duo games and has stood victorious on nine occasions, making his win rate 13.43%. In these matches, he has 181 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.12.

Lastly, the player has contested in 21 solo games and is yet to secure a victory. He also has 14 frags to his name with a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has engaged in 16789 squad games and has emerged victorious in 6128 of them, having a win ratio of 26.50%. He has racked up 56805 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.33.

The content creator has appeared in 2025 duo matches, winning 463 of them, which approximates to a win ratio of 22.86%. He has bagged 5330 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.41.

Gyan Sujan also has 153 Booyahs in 1309 solo games, translating to a win ratio of 11.68%. With a K/D ratio of 1.91, he has eliminated 2207 enemies.

Ranked Stats

Gyan Sujan has contested 353 squad games and has a win tally of 100 games, ensuring a win percentage of 28.32%. He has 1461 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.77.

Apart from this, the content creator has played 21 duo games and has clinched 12 of them, with a win percentage of 57.14%. He has secured 86 kills, managing a win rate of 9.56.

The player also has three solo games to his name but is yet to register a kill or a victory.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. Gyan Sujan has a better K/D ratio in the lifetime squad stats, while SK Sabir has a better win rate.

In the solo games, it is the vice-versa as SK Sabir Boss has a better K/D ratio and Gyan Sujan has a greater win rate. In the duo matches, both of them have the same K/D ratio; however, Gyan Sujan is ahead in terms of win rate.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo matches as Gyan Sujan has appeared only in a few of them. Coming to the duo and squad games, Gyan Sujan is relatively better.

