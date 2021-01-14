Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs 2B Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has emerged as one of the leading titles on mobile devices and enjoys a vast audience on various streaming platforms, including YouTube.

The popularity of the game among mobile users has resulted in the emergence of a horde of content creators that churn out videos on various aspects of the fast-paced battle royale title.

Amitbhai and 2B Gamers are two renowned content creators on YouTube. They regularly stream Free Fire and upload gameplay highlights on their channel. The two YouTubers have amassed over 7.66 million and 1.5 million subscribers, respectively.

This article compares the stats of the two content creators in Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has competed in 7558 squad games to date and has triumphed in 2123 of them, managing a win ratio of 28.08%. In these matches, he has eliminated 19590 foes and has retained a K/D ratio of 3.60.

The YouTuber has been featured in 4004 duo matches and has outdone his foes in 708 occasions, making his win ratio of 17.68%. With 10457 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.17.

Amitbhai has engaged in 3208 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 262 occasions, translating to a win percentage of 8.16%. He has bagged 7090 kills and has retained a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has 50 first-place finishes in 190 squad games, which equals to a win ratio of 26.31%. He has notched 449 kills and has managed a K/D ratio of 3.21.

Desi Gamers has appeared in 65 squad games and has emerged victorious in seven of them at a win ratio of 10.76%. He has secured 162 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.79.

The broadcaster has contested in 41 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in four of them, equating to a win ratio of 9.75%. He has registered 112 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.03.

2B Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 133688778.

Lifetime stats

2B Gamer has 3105 Booyahs in 13198 squad games, which equates to a win percentage of 23.52%. He has racked up 42288 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.19.

The YouTuber has played 2567 duo matches and has bettered his foes in 404 of them, which converts to a win rate of 15.73%. With a K/D ratio of 3.60, he has 7788 kills to his name.

Lastly, the player also has 1601 solo games against his name and has clinched 218 of them for a win percentage of 13.61%. He has knocked out 4527 foes with a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Ranked stats

2B Gamer has taken part in 413 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged on top in 49 games, which approximates to a win rate of 11.86%. He has 1208 kills in these matches and has held a K/D ratio of 3.32.

The YouTuber has played 71 duo games, winning four of them at a win ratio of 5.63%. He has 195 frags, which comes close to a K/D ratio of 2.91.

Coming to the solo games, 2B Gamer has played 17 solo games and has 53 kills but is yet to register a victory. He has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.12.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the players have incredible stats in Free Fire. 2B Gamer has a higher K/D ratio in the lifetime solo and duo matches, while Amitbhai has a better win rate in the same. The former also has an edge in the solo games.

In the ongoing ranked season, 2B Gamer has a greater K/D across all the three matches. Meanwhile, Amitbhai has a higher win ratio in the same.

