Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs TSG Jash: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai and TSG Jash are two popular gaming content creators on YouTube from India, focusing on the popular battle royale game - Free Fire.

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, has garnered huge numbers on his channel with a subscriber count of 19.1 million. On the other hand, the channel run by TSG Jash and TSG Ritik, TWO-SIDE GAMERS, has 6.81 million subscribers.

This article compares their in-game stats.

Also read: B2K (Born2Kill) vs Syblus: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Ajjubhai has 2523 Booyahs in 10196 squad games, corresponding to a win ratio of 24.74%. He has bagged 37438 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.88.

Advertisement

The internet star has engaged in 1642 duo games and has come out on top on 306 occasions, approximating to a win percentage of 18.63%. With a K/D ratio of 4.79, he has 6402 eliminations.

The famous YouTuber has 897 solo appearances and has clinched 77 of them at a win percentage of 8.58%. He has notched up 2264 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Total Gaming has featured in 333 ranked squad matches this season and has outplayed enemies on 43 occasions, converting to a win ratio of 12.91%. In these matches, he has racked up 1115 kills and has held a K/D ratio of 3.84.

The broadcaster has played three matches and has remained unbeaten in a single one, with a win ratio of 33%. He has five frags in these matches with a K/D ratio of 2.50.

The content creator has contended in ten solo games and has registered one victory with a win rate of 10%. He has 19 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Advertisement

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs TSG Ritik: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 123643969.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

TSG Jash has competed in 6945 squad games and has won 1646 of them, retaining a win rate of 23.70%. He has eliminated 16540 foes and has retained a K/D ratio of 3.12.

The YouTuber has also played 2476 duo matches and has triumphed in 254 of them, having a win ratio of 10.25%. With 4880 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.20.

Lastly, the internet star has 110 first-place finishes in 1340 solo games, equating to a win percentage of 8.20%. He has 3104 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.52.

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has participated in 35 squad games and has bettered his foes in two of them, making his win rate 5.71%. He has 60 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.82.

He streamer played one solo game and has four eliminations.

The content creator has two solo games against his name and has a single victory, coming down to a win ratio of 50%. He has secured 14 frags with a K/D ratio of 14.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both players have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. Ajjubhai has the lead in the lifetime solo, duo, and squad matches on both the fronts, i.e., K/D ratio and win rate.

It is impossible to compare the ranked solo and duo stats since the players haven’t played many matches. Simultaneously, Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio and better win rate in the squad games.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Happy Prince Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?