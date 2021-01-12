Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs TSG Ritik: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai and TSG Ritik are among the biggest names in the Indian Free Fire community. The former has 7.63 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, Desi Gamers, while Ritik runs the popular TWO-SIDE GAMERS alongside cousin TSG Jash, which has over 6.81 million subscribers.

This article compares the stats of both the players in Free Fire.

Amtibhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has participated in 7555 squad games and has defeated foes in 2123 of them, approximating to a win ratio of 28.10%. He has registered 19588 kills and has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.61.

He has also featured in 3989 duo games and has 705 first-place finishes, managing a win rate of 17.67%. The YouTuber has racked up 10414 frags and has sustained a K/D ratio of 3.17.

The internet star has bettered his foes on 261 occasions from 3197 solo games, making his win rate 8.16%. He has secured 7058 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

The content creator has taken part in 187 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 50 games, which comes down to a win ratio of 26.73%. With a K/D ratio of 3.26, he has 447 kills.

The streamer also has 51 duo matches against his name and has emerged victorious in four, having a win percentage of 7.84%. He has eliminated 119 foes holding a win rate of 2.53.

Desi Gamer has engaged in 28 solo games and has outperformed his foes in three of them for a win rate of 10.71%. He has 80 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.20.

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 124975352.

Lifetime stats

TSG Ritik has competed in 10469 squad games and has bettered his foes in 2130 of them, converting to a win rate of 20.34%. With 25041 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.

The streamer has also played 2305 duo games and has won 252 games, translating to a win percentage of 10.93%. In these matches, he has bagged 4386 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.14.

Lastly, the content creator has 53 Booyahs in 850 solo games, which equates to a win ratio of 6.23%. He has 1640 eliminations, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the YouTuber has played 92 squad games and has triumphed in 13 of them, which corresponds to a win ratio of 14.13%. He has notched up 292 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.70.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both players have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. Amitbhai is better off in lifetime solo, duo, and squad games.

It is not possible to compare the ranked solo and duo stats since TSG Ritik hasn’t played any of these matches until now. He does take the lead in terms of win rate in the squad games, but Amitbhai has a higher K/D ratio.

