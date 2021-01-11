Raistar vs Happy Prince Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Streaming and content creation around Free Fire has witnessed a massive surge attributed to the gradual rise in its popularity and extensive viewership. Happy Prince Gaming and Raistar are among two of the most well-known Free Fire content creators in India.

They are extremely popular in the country's Free Fire community, and at the time of writing, boast subscriber counts of 2.98 million and 2.82 million, respectively.

Here's a comparison of their in-game stats.

Also read: Sooneeta's in-game Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Raistar has competed in 14929 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 2611 for a win percentage of 17.48%. With a K/D ratio of 4.06, he has notched 50042 kills.

Advertisement

The streamer has played 4459 duo games and has registered 705 wins, having a win ratio of 15.81%. In the process, he has eliminated 14312 foes at a K/D ratio of 3.81.

Lastly, the content creator has 3516 solo games to his name and has triumphed in 401, making his win rate of 11.40%. He has secured 10719 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The internet star has played 244 squad matches in the current ranked season and has remained unbeaten in 15, which comes down to a win ratio of 6.14%. He has accumulated 626 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.73.

The YouTuber has also appeared in three duo games and has one solo match. He has five kills in the duo matches.

Advertisement

Also read: Gyan Sujan (Gyan Gaming) vs Sultan Proslo (Dyland Pros): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 124618683.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Happy Prince Gaming has played 7217 squad games and emerged victorious in 1578, managing a win percentage of 21.86%. He has killed 20182 foes with a K/D ratio of 3.58.

The YouTuber has 261 first-place finishes in 1315 duo matches, which correspond to a win ratio of 19.84%. With 3537 eliminations, he has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.36.

The internet star has featured in 1325 solo matches and has triumphed in 146, equating to a win ratio of 11.01%. He has racked up 3337 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.83.

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Ranked stats

The content creator has taken part in 125 squad matches and has a win tally of 17 games, equating to a win ratio of 13.6%. He has 432 frags at a K/D rate of 4.

The YouTuber also has ten duo matches against his name and has won a single game, making his win rate 10%. With a K/D ratio of 5, he has 45 kills in these matches.

The broadcaster has also played nine solo matches but is yet to win a game and has eight frags.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. Happy Prince Gaming has a higher win rate in the lifetime duo and squad games, while Raistar has a better K/D ratio. Coming to the solo matches, it is vice versa as Raistar has a finer win ratio, while the former has a superior K/D ratio.

Advertisement

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo matches as Raistar has appeared in only a few of them. In the squad games, Happy Prince Gaming has the upper hand.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs LetDa Hyper: Who has better stats in Free Fire?