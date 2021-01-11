Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs LetDa Hyper: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amit Sharma, popularly known by his in-game alias Amitbhai, is a prominent Indian Free Fire YouTuber with 7.62 million subscribers. LetDa Hyper, aka Yogi Pramana Putra, is an equally popular Free Fire content creator with 7.47 million subscribers on the Google-owned platform.

This article compares the in-game stats of both players.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has 2122 Booyahs in 7549 squad games, which equates to a win percentage of 28.10%. He has bagged 19574 kills and has retained a K/D ratio of 3.61.

The YouTuber has played 3986 duo games and has clinched 705 of them, managing a win percentage of 17.68%. In these matches, he has eliminated 10405 foes at a K/D ratio of 3.17.

The internet star has also taken part in 3196 solo games and has emerged victorious in 261 of them, converting to a win ratio of 8.16%. With 7058 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Amit has engaged in 182 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has bettered his foes in 49 of them, making his win rate 26.92%. He has amassed 435 frags and has managed a K/D ratio of 3.27.

The streamer has featured in 48 duo matches and triumphed in four of them, which approximates to a win percentage of 8.33%. He has 110 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.50.

The content creator also has 27 solo games against his name, winning three at a win percentage of 11.11%. In these matches, he has 80 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.33.

LetDa Hyper’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID 87980657.

Lifetime stats

LetDa Hyper has engaged in 19899 squad games and has outplayed his foes in 5971 matches, converting to a win percentage of 30%. He has notched 59595 kills and has held a K/D ratio of 4.28.

In duo matches, the internet star has 181 first-place finishes in 866 games at a win ratio of 20.90%. With a K/D ratio of 3.50, he has secured 2396 eliminations.

Lastly, the YouTuber has played 489 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 65 of them, having a win rate of 13.29%. He has registered 1198 frags, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.83.

Ranked stats

The streamer has participated in 295 squad games and has a win tally of 68, which corresponds to a win rate of 23.50%. He has racked up 708 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.12.

The YouTuber has played five solo and five duo matches but is yet to win a game, but has two frags in the latter.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both players boast incredible lifetime and ranked stats. In lifetime solo, duo, and squad matches, LetDa Hyper has the edge on both fronts.

It is impossible to compare the ranked solo and duo stats as LetDa Hyper hasn’t played many of these matches. Amitbhai takes the lead in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the lifetime squad mode.

