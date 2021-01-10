SK Sabir Boss vs Vishal Boss: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and Vishal Boss are prominent content creators in the Indian Free Fire community. While the former boasts a subscriber count of 3.35 million on YouTube, the latter has 148,000 subscribers on the platform. Both players are part of the 'BOSS' guild.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Syblus: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 26655 squad games and has emerged victorious in 8701 of them, translating to a win rate of 32.64%. He has bagged 94286 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.25.

Advertisement

The Indian YouTuber has 604 victories in 2931 duo matches, maintaining a win rate of 20.60%. With 7939 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.41 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has played 1611 solo games and has triumphed in 142 of them, registering 3249 kills in the process. He has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.21 and a win rate of 8.81%.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 300 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has won on 59 occasions, making his win rate 19.66%. He has notched up 653 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.71 in this mode.

The popular content creator has also played 55 ranked duo matches and has secured 8 victories, maintaining a win rate of 14.54%. With a K/D ratio of 2.94, he has 138 frags in these matches.

SK Sabir Boss has played 20 ranked solo games and has racked up 14 kills, with a K/D ratio of 0.70. He is yet to register a victory in this mode.

Advertisement

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Vishal Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

Vishal Boss’ Free Fire ID is 71695036.

Lifetime stats

Vishal Boss’ lifetime stats

Vishal Boss has played 23579 squad matches and has secured 5847 wins, translating to a win rate of 24.79%. With a K/D ratio of 3.56, he has bagged 63167 frags in these matches.

When it comes to the duo mode, the famous YouTuber has played 4229 games and has triumphed on 606 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 14.32%. In the process, he has killed 8214 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.27.

Vishal Boss has also played 3424 solo games and has 265 Booyahs, making his win rate 7.73%. He has eliminated 7841 opponents in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.48.

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Vishal Boss’ ranked stats

Vishal Boss has 22 wins in the 150 squad matches he has played in the current ranked season, translating to a win rate of 14.66%. He has accumulated 266 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.08.

The Indian content creator has also played 30 ranked duo games and has secured 3 victories, making his win rate 10%. He has 78 frags to his name in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.89.

Vishal Boss has played 25 ranked solo matches and has triumphed in 2 of them, converting to a win rate of 8.00%. In the process, he has registered 72 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 3.13.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

In the lifetime duo and squad matches in Free Fire, SK Sabir Boss has the edge over Vishal Boss in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo games, Vishal Boss has a better K/D ratio while SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate.

In the ongoing ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has better stats than Vishal Boss in the squad and duo games. However, in the ranked solo matches, Vishal Boss has a higher win rate and a better K/D ratio than SK Sabir Boss.

Also Read: Ajjubhai94 (Total Gaming): Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in January 2021