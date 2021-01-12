B2K (Born2Kill) vs Syblus: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

B2K and Syblus are two of the most famous Free Fire content creators, and both of them play in the Middle East region. They are extremely popular in the community and are admired by players worldwide.

The two players regularly upload clips and highlights of the gameplay on their YouTube channels. They boast 6.17 million and 1.94 million subscribers, respectively.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Free Fire.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

B2K has been featured in 8173 squad matches and has clinched 1471 games, equating to a win ratio of 17.99%. With 47295 kills, he has managed a K/D ratio of 7.06.

The player has participated in 2321 duo matches and has 397 first-place finishes, translating to a win percentage of 17.10%. He has bagged 9562 kills and has held a K/D ratio of 4.97.

Apart from this, B2K has engaged in 1398 solo games and has triumphed on 171 occasions, which approximates to a win ratio of 12.23%. He has registered 4598 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.75.

Ranked stats

B2K has taken part in 298 squad games and has emerged on top in 34 of them, upholding a win ratio of 11.40%. With a K/D ratio of 6.26, he has 1652 kills to his name.

The YouTuber has played 18 duo matches and has won four of them, making his win rate 22.22%. He has accumulated 110 kills with a K/D rate of 7.86.

The player has seven solo matches to his name in the ranked season and has two Booyahs with a win percentage of 28.57%. He has secured 51 kills with a K/D ratio of 10.20.

Syblus’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 15441490.

Lifetime stats

Syblus has competed in 7683 squad matches and has emerged on top on 997 occasions, translating to a win percentage of 12.97%. In the process, he has bagged 18002 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 2.69.

In the duo games, the content creator has played 1732 matches and has secured 150 wins for a win rate of 8.66%. He has killed 3452 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.18.

The player has also won 99 of the 1713 solo games he has played, which comes to a win ratio of 5.77%. With a K/D ratio of 1.83, he has 2982 kills.

Ranked stats

Syblus has been featured in 165 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 22 first-place finishes, maintaining a win rate of 13.33%. He has 499 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.49.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

The players boast awe-inspiring stats in Garena Free Fire. B2K takes the lead in the K/D ratio and win rate in the lifetime solo, duo, and squad matches.

At the same time, it is not possible to compare the ranked solo and duo stats as Syblus hasn’t played many of these matches. In the squad games, Syblus has an edge in the win rate, while B2K maintains a greater K/D ratio.

