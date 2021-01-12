Titanium Gamer's in-game Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

Free Fire is undoubtedly one of the most prominent battle royale titles on the mobile platform. The game has grown significantly in the last few years and has put up huge numbers.

There has also been a massive rise in the streaming and content creation related to this fast-paced title on various platforms. Some of the Free Fire YouTubers have racked up incredible numbers and have become extremely popular amongst the community.

Titanium Gamer is among the famous Free Fire content creators in the country. He regularly uploads videos on various aspects of the game.

This article looks at his stats, K/D ratio, and other details as of January 2021.

Titanium Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 256557979.

Lifetime stats

Titanium Gamer has competed in 15105 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has bettered his foes in 3753 of them, having a win percentage of 24.83%. In these matches, he has eliminated 44599 foes retaining a K/D ratio of 3.93.

The player has participated in 1772 duo matches and has bettered his foes in 229 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 12.92%. With 5417 kills, he has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.51.

The YouTuber has 164 Booyahs in 1116 solo games, which corresponds to a win ratio of 14.69%. He has notched 3705 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.89.

Ranked stats

Titanium Gamer has been featured in 20 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has a win tally of three, managing a win rate of 15%. He has secured 48 kills, ensuring a win rate of 2.82.

The player also has one solo and one duo match to his name. He hasn't registered a victory yet, but has four and three frags, respectively.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.)

His YouTube channel

Titanium Gamer started his journey on the Google-owned video-sharing platform back in October 2018. Since then, he has uploaded 1253 videos on the channel and has garnered over 2.57 million subscribers and over 206 million views in total.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Instagram: Click here

He also has a Discord server; players can click here to join his server.

