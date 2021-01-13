TSG Ritik vs Vincenzo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

TSG Ritik and OP Vincenzo are two of the most illustrious Free Fire content creators on YouTube.

The former runs the famous Free Fire YouTube channel – TWO-SIDE GAMERS alongside TSG Jash, which has over 6.81 million subscribers. Also, OP Vincenzo is an equally popular content creator who plays in the Middle East region.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs TSG Jash: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 124975352.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

TSG Ritik has competed in 10469 squad games to date and has bettered his foes on 2130 occasions, managing a win percentage of 20.34%. He has bagged 25041 kills with a K/D ratio of three.

The YouTuber has been featured in 2305 duo matches, equating to a win rate of 10.93%. He has 4386 frags and has held a K/D ratio of 2.14.

TSG Ritik has played 850 solo games and has won 53 of them, converting to a win ratio of 6.23%. He has 1640 kills in these matches at a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

TSG Ritik has taken part in 92 squad matches and has triumphed in 13 of them, having a win percentage of 14.13%. The YouTuber has 292 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 3.70.

Ritik is yet to play ranked solo and duo matches in the ranked season 18.

Advertisement

Also read: B2K (Born2Kill) vs Syblus: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Vincenzo has engaged in 19579 squad games to date and has emerged victorious in 3416 of them, which comes to a win percentage of 17.44%. He has eliminated 70408 kills and has retained a K/D ratio of 4.36.

The YouTuber has 298 first-place finishes in 1706 duo matches, which corresponds to a win ratio of 17.46%. He is just seven frags short of the 5000 kill mark and has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.55.

OP Vincenzo precisely has 100 wins in 1129 solo games, which approximates to a win rate of 8.85%. With a K/D ratio of 2.73, he has knocked out 2814 foes.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Vincenzo has participated in 212 squad games in the ongoing ranked season, registering 16 victories and securing a win rate of 7.54%. He has notched 699 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.57.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has not played in any other matches in the ongoing ranked season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the players boast incredible stats in the lifetime as well as ranked matches. Vincenzo has a higher K/D ratio in the lifetime squad matches, while TSG Ritik takes the lead in terms of win rate. OP Vincenzo also has a lead over his counterpart in the lifetime solo and duo matches.

It is not possible to compare the ranked stats of the solo and duo matches as both the players haven’t played these matches. In the squad games, TSG Ritik has an edge on both fronts.

Also read: Titanium Gamer's in-game Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021