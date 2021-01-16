Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs UnGraduate Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, is undoubtedly among the most subscribed to Free Fire YouTubers worldwide. He has a massive subscriber count of more than 19.2 million.

UnGraduate Gamer is another famous Indian Free Fire streamer and content creator, boasting over 4.71 million subscribers on the Google-owned platform. They are admired by the players in the country's Free Fire community.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 10241 squad games to date and has stood victorious in 2527 of them, having a win rate of 24.67%. In these matches, he has eliminated 37625 foes and has retained a K/D ratio of 4.88.

The famous content creator also has 1642 duo matches to his name and has bettered his foes in 306 of them, equating to a win ratio of 18.63%. He has killed 6402 opponents and has upheld a K/D ratio of 4.79.

The streamer also has 77 Booyahs in 897 solo matches, equating to a win rate of 8.58%. He has notched up 2264 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has taken part in 385 squad games to date and has come out on top in 47 of them, translating to a win rate of 12.20%. With 1306 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.86.

The internet star has played three duo matches in the ranked season and won a single game for a win rate of 33.33%. He has five kills in these matches with a K/D ratio of 2.50.

The YouTuber also has participated in 10 solo matches and has come out on top in one, equating to a win ratio of 10%. He has 19 frags and a K/D ratio of 2.11.

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 256205699.

Lifetime stats

UnGraduate Gamer’s has contested in 24955 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has bettered his foes in 6263 of them, making his win rate of 25.09%. He has notched up 85837 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.59.

The YouTuber also has 103 first-place in 600 duo games, approximating to a win ratio of 17.16%. In these matches, he has bagged 1468 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 2.95.

The internet star has engaged in 560 solo matches and has triumphed in 123 of them, leading to a win ratio of 21.96%. He is just four frags short of the 2000 kill mark and has sustained a K/D ratio of 4.57.

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has appeared in 366 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has outplayed his foes in 68 of them, equaling a win rate of 18.57%. With a K/D ratio of 4.93, he has 1470 kills in these matches.

The content creator has also played 11 duo games and has a win tally of five, ensuring a win rate of 45.45%. He has 53 frags for a K/D ratio of 8.83.

The player has also featured in five solo games and has remained unbeaten in four of them, equating to a win ratio of 80%. He has racked up 48 eliminations with a K/D rate of 48.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the players boast incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In lifetime duo matches, Ajjubhai takes the lead on both fronts, while UnGraduate has an advantage in the solo matches. In squad games, Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio while the latter has a better win rate.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in solo and duo matches since they haven’t played many of these matches. In squad matches, UnGraduate Gamer has the edge.

