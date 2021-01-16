SK Sabir Boss vs OP Vincenzo: Who has better stats in Free Fire in January 2021?

SK Sabir Boss and OP Vincenzo are two prominent figures in the Free Fire community. They are immensely popular for their eccentric skills and electrifying gameplay videos they upload on their YouTube channels. At the time of writing, they boast subscriber counts of over 3.38 million and 5.13 million, respectively.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has competed in 26762 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 8730 of them, maintaining a win percentage of 32.62%. He has registered 94625 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.25.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 2949 games and has won 605 for a win rate of 20.51%. With a K/D ratio of 3.41, he has 7986 eliminations.

The content creator has 1612 solo games to his name and has triumphed in 142, having a win ratio of 8.80%. In the process, he has notched up 3249 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has won 88 of the 408 squad games he has played in the ongoing ranked season, converting to a win ratio of 21.56%. He has secured 995 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.11.

The internet star has taken part in 73 duo matches and has nine victories, translating to a win percentage of 12.32%. He has eliminated 185 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.89.

The YouTuber has also played 21 solo matches and has bagged 14 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 0.67.

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo has featured in 19638 squad games and has come out on top on 3420 occasions, coming down to a win percentage of 17.41%. He has accumulated 70569 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.35.

In the duo mode, the internet star has contended in 1706 duo matches, winning 298 and corresponding to a win ratio of 17.46%. With 4993 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 3.55.

Lastly, the YouTuber has participated in 1129 solo games and has emerged victorious in exactly 100, making his win rate of 8.85%. He has gathered 2814 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.73.

Ranked stats

The streamer has appeared in 271 squad matches in the current ranked season and has a win tally of 20, retaining a win ratio of 7.38%. He has amassed 860 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire, but comparing them is quite tricky as they play in different regions. In the lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss is relatively better in the squad mode, while OP Vincenzo has the edge in the solo mode. The former has maintained a superior win rate in the duo mode, while OP Vincenzo has a greater K/D ratio.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as OP Vincenzo is yet to feature in them. Coming to the squad mode, Sabir has a finer win rate, while the latter has a better K/D ratio.

