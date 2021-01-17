Free Fire is currently one of the most played mobile battle royale games in the world. Its rise in the industry can be credited to the developers, who often add new features to the game with regular updates.

Guilds are one of the most popular features in Free Fire. Players can join/create guilds and participate in tournaments to earn various rewards by collecting Dog Tags. Most users want stylish names for their guilds to make themselves stand out from the rest of the players in the game.

This article lists out 40 creative Free Fire guilds names with symbols in January 2021.

Also Read: JIGS' Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

40 best creative Free Fire guild names with stylish symbols in January 2021

Here’s a list of 40 best Free Fire guild names with stylish symbols and fonts:

#1 ₱₳Ɽ₳₴ł₮Ɇ

#2 ¢яσσкє∂

Advertisement

#3 *𝕱𝖊𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖊𝖘𝖘*

#4 •Nᵢg𝓱𝚝ᗰₐᵣₑ•

#5 ꅐꋬꋪꋪ꒐ꄲꋪꇙナ

#6 𓂀 𝔻𝕖𝕒𝕕 𓂀

#7 ×𝙰𝚙𝚘𝚌𝚊𝚕𝚢𝚙𝚜𝚎×

#8 ᐯᗩᗰᑭᎥᖇᗴᔕジ

#9 _🄳🄴🅂🅃🅁🄾🅈🄴🅁🅂_

#10 ★ЯIFLΞЯS★

#11 <η⊕ mεrςψ>

#12 𝚂̷𝚘̷𝚞̷𝚕̷𝚜̷ぁ

#13 Iɱɱσɾƚαʅʂ☬

#14 ༒ፚᎧᎷᏰᎥᏋ༒

#15 ༺ӄռɨɢɦȶֆ༻

#16 -𝓥𝓾𝓵𝓽𝓾𝓻𝓮𝓼-

#17 𝘒𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘳𝘴乡

#18 ^ᗴᐯᎥᒪᗩᖇᗰƳ^

#19 ⊹•Throne•⊹

#20 ⠂PLДGЦΞ⠐

#21 ~ƊƖƧƠƦƊЄƦ~

#22 S͓̽a͓̽m͓̽u͓̽r͓̽a͓̽i͓̽s͓̽

#23 ƤƦƖMЄ卍

#24 ░I░C░3░

#25 ╰•Vɛıŋʂ •╯

#26 ٭𝙶𝚛𝚒𝚏𝚏𝚒𝚗٭

#27 ミ★𝘚𝘸𝘢𝘳𝘮★ 彡

#28 [ʀɪᴏᴛ]

#29 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐙𝐘×

#30 |IИSΓIИCΓ|

#31 Ѫатяїж

#32 V̶i̶o̶l̶e̶n̶t̶

#33 ༺คאเร༻

#34 Xenocide-

#35 +Đ€VƗŁ+

#36 ∿Blade∿

#37 ƤӇƛƝƬƠM

#38 M̲a̲g̲i̲c̲a̲l̲

#39 Tїтап$

#40 ꧁ғιgнεяs꧂

How to change guild names in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to change the name of their guilds in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Players first have to open Free Fire and tap on the ‘Guild’ icon located on the right side of the lobby screen.

Step 2: They then have to click on the 'Name-change' icon located beside the guild's existing name.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, asking players to enter the new name.

Step 4: Players can paste any name from the above list and click on the "500 diamonds" button. The diamonds will be deducted, and the name of the guild will be changed.

It is essential to note that only the leader can change the guild's name.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs TSG Legend: Who has better stats in Free Fire?