SK Sabir Boss vs TSG Legend: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and TSG Legend are popular Free Fire YouTubers from India. They boast massive subscriber counts of over 3.39 million and 1.07 million, respectively.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss' lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 26793 squad matches and has won on 8733 occasions, with a win rate of 32.59%. In the process, he has bagged 94678 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.24.

The Indian content creator has also won 605 of the 2949 duo games that he has played, making his win rate 20.51%. With a K/D ratio of 3.41, he has killed 7986 enemies in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has played 1612 solo games and has triumphed in 142 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.80%. He has registered 3249 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss' ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 439 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 91 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.72%. He has 1048 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.01 in this mode.

In the ranked duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 73 matches and has secured 9 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 12.32%. He has killed 185 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.89.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 21 ranked solo matches and has notched 14 frags, with a K/D ratio of 0.67.

TSG Legend’s Free Fire ID and stats

TSG Legend’s Free Fire ID is 1119846627.

Lifetime stats

TSG Legend’s lifetime stats

TSG Legend has played 3235 squad games to date and has 536 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 16.56%. With 8386 kills in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 3.11.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian YouTuber has played 1783 matches and has won on 157 occasions, making his win rate 8.80%. He has accumulated 3663 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.25.

TSG Legend has also played 535 games in the solo mode and has triumphed in 25 of them, translating to a win rate of 4.67%. He has racked up 739 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.45 in this mode.

Ranked stats

TSG Legend’s ranked stats

TSG Legend has played 98 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 18 of them, maintaining a win rate of 18.36%. He has 224 kills to his name in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.80.

The popular content creator has also played 53 ranked duo games and has won on 6 occasions, translating to a win rate of 11.32%. He has 146 frags and a K/D ratio of 3.11 in these matches.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both SK Sabir Boss and TSG Legend have decent stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime solo, duo and squad modes, SK Sabir Boss has the edge over TSG Legend in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two players' ranked stats in the solo mode as TSG Legend is yet to play a game.

When it comes to the ranked squad mode, SK Sabir Boss has better stats than TSG Legend. Meanwhile, in the ranked duo mode, TSG Legend has a better K/D ratio while SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate.

