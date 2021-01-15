BoomSniper's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

Free Fire has become a phenomenon across the world and has witnessed monumental success over the past few years. The massive rise in the game's popularity has made content creation and streaming a viable career option for many gamers.

BoomSniper is a prominent Mexican Free Fire content creator. He is immensely popular among the masses and has gathered a massive subscriber count of over 8.28 million.

This article takes a glance at his ID, stats, and other details in Free Fire as of January 2021.

BoomSniper’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 30701068.

Lifetime stats

BoomSniper has contended in 7058 squad matches to date and has emerged on top on 1329 occasions, translating to a win percentage of 18.82%. With 18882 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.30.

In the duo mode, the user has played 1620 games and has remained unbeaten in 226 of them, equating to a win rate of 13.95%. He has bagged 3812 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.73.

The content creator has appeared in 1953 solo matches and has bettered his foes in 185 of them, converting to a win ratio of 9.47%. In the process, he has eliminated 5447 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.08.

Ranked stats

BoomSniper has been featured in 97 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 17 of them, which comes to a win ratio of 17.52%. He has accumulated 267 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.34.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has participated in 12 duo matches and has secured 39 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.25.

Lastly, BoomSniper has competed in 20 solo games and has emerged victorious in two of them, having a win percentage of 10%. He has garnered 78 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.33.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on BoomSniper's YouTube channel dates back to March 2017. Earlier, he used to make videos on various games, but he later switched to Garena Free Fire.

As mentioned earlier, he has a subscriber count of over 8.28 million and has amassed over 1.13 billion views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

BoomSniper is active on Instagram and Twitter; the links for his accounts are given below:

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

