Free Fire x One-Punch Man event: Free rewards revealed

The battle royale genre on the mobile platform has witnessed a sharp rise over the past few years, and games like Garena Free Fire have emerged as the most prevalent options amongst the players. The game’s developers collaborate with various personalities to increase the reach of the title.

They recently announced a partnership with the famous Japanese superhero franchise, One Punch Man, and several themed items were added to the game as part of it.

The Free Fire Producer at Garena, Harold Teo, quoted the following in a press release:

“We’re excited to welcome one of Japan’s most iconic heroes into the Free Fire universe. We’re always looking to create novel, in-game content infused with influences from across the world and believe that our partnership with One-Punch Man will offer our global community of players even more opportunities to battle in style.”

Like every other collaboration, numerous events will be added, providing players with various exclusive rewards. This article looks at the free rewards to receive from the Free Fire x One-Punch Man event.

Free rewards from the Free Fire x One-Punch Man event

Free Fire has released a post on its social media handles revealing the preview of the items that users can receive:

“Join us along with the One-Punch Man events and reach the peak day on the 23rd January to earn exclusive rewards! Here’s a preview of what you can collect during this collaboration. Special map changes and items are up for grabs. Don’t miss the chance to be a hero just like Saitama and Genos!”

In it, the users got a glance at the rewards they would receive for free. The items are:

The rewards from this event (Image via Garena Free Fire / YouTube)

Saitama Parachute One Punch Man Surfboard Genos Backpack

Also, on the peak day – January 23rd – players can redeem the Saitama loot box as a login reward.

One of the collaboration events begins today, i.e., January 15th. Users have to collect tickets and exchange them for acquiring exclusive in-game items. They can click here to read more about the events.