Ankush FREEFIRE vs TSG Ritik: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire is among the most famous battle royale titles on the mobile platform. It has amassed a massive player base in India, which has led to the growth of content creation, streaming, and esports related to it in the country.

Ankush FREEFIRE and TSG Ritik are two prominent Indian Free Fire YouTubers. The former boasts a huge subscriber count of over 3.97 million. Meanwhile, the latter runs the popular channel – TWO-SIDE GAMERS – alongside TSG Jash, which has a subscriber count of over 6.82 million.

This article looks at their in-game stats in Free Fire and compares them.

Ankush FREEFIRE’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

Ankush has competed in 22240 squad matches and has secured 9548 wins for a win percentage of 42.93%. In the process, he has bagged 81388 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.41.

In the duo mode, the streamer has 3096 games to his name and has 1243 victories, maintaining a win ratio of 40.14%. He has 11597 frags for a K/D ratio of 6.26.

The content creator has also played 920 solo games and has triumphed in 122, coming down to a win rate of 13.26%. With a K/D ratio of 3.21, he has 2561 eliminations.

Ranked stats

The internet star has taken part in 1340 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has remained unbeaten in 994 for a win ratio of 74.17%. He has notched up 5690 kills, managing a K/D rate of 16.45.

The YouTuber has won 31 of the 57 duo matches he has played, equating to a win rate of 54.38%. He has registered 286 frags at a K/D ratio of 11.00.

The broadcaster has played six solo games and has eliminated 14 enemies with a K/D ratio of 2.33.

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 124975352.

Lifetime stats

TSG Ritik has featured in 10480 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 2134 of them, translating to a win percentage of 20.36%. He has racked up 25052 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.00.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 2305 matches and has emerged victorious in 252, corresponding to a win ratio of 10.93%. With 4386 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 2.14.

Lastly, the content creator has appeared in 850 solo games and has bettered his foes in 53, converting to a win rate of 6.23%. He has 1640 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has played 94 squad matches in the current ranked season and has a win tally of 15, retaining a win ratio of 15.95%. He has accumulated 298 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.77.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Ankush is better in K/D ratio and win rate in all three – solo, duo, and squad – modes.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Ritik is yet to feature in them. In the squad mode, Ankush FREEFIRE is relatively better.

