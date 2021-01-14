Free Fire x One-Punch Man collaboration: All you need to know

There were numerous leaks about a potential collaboration of Free Fire and One Punch Man in early December. They've turned out to be true as the developers of Free Fire have confirmed the partnership with the Japanese anime franchise.

A few days back, the Free Fire developers announced the details and dates of the upcoming crossover event – “The Hero Trial.” Fans are hyped up for the series of events, which have commenced from January 10th, 2021.

In the past, Free Fire has collaborated with numerous celebrities and shows, including Cristiano Ronaldo, DJ Alok, and KSHMR.

Like the previous collaborations, the new events will offer Free Fire players a great deal of exclusive One Punch Man themed in-game content, including outfits, gun skins, gloo wall skin, and more.

Free Fire x One-Punch Man collaboration

Harold Teo, Free Fire Producer at Garena, was quoted in a press release,

“We’re excited to welcome one of Japan’s most iconic heroes into the Free Fire universe. We’re always looking to create novel, in-game content infused with influences from across the world and believe that our partnership with One-Punch Man will offer our global community of players even more opportunities to battle in style.”

Events

One of the collaboration events begins tomorrow, and to participate in the event, players have to collect One Punch Man tickets. It can later be exchanged for the exclusive in-game item. This event will be available from January 15th to January 26th, 2021. The users will have sufficient time to claim the rewards.

The "Path to Hero" web event is set to begin on January 16th and end on the same day as above. It will also offer the players a variety of rewards. The users require an exploration token to participate in the event, which can be obtained by completing daily missions.

However, the specifics of the events haven’t been released yet by the developers.

Exclusive items

As a result of collaboration, several exclusive items are going to be made available. They include gun skins - Megapunch M1887 and M4A1 Genos, emotes - “I’m Saitama” and Obliteration, backpack skins, gloo wall skins, Saitama and Genos character costumes, and more.

Some of these items have already been added to the game, like the Obliteration emote and the M4A1 skin. The players can obtain them by spending diamonds.

The exact details of the other rewards or means to acquire them haven’t been revealed yet and are likely to be done very soon. However, the players can get the Saitama loot box skin as a login reward on January 23rd.

