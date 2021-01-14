2B Gamer's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

Over the course, Free Fire has seen a meteoric rise and has amassed massive numbers worldwide. It has a great daily active player base that religiously plays the game.

2B Gamer is a renowned Free Fire YouTuber from Nepal. He creates and streams on the various aspects of the popular title. He currently boasts a massive subscriber count of over 1.5 million.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID and other details.

2B Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 133688778.

Lifetime stats

2B Gamer has been featured in 13198 squad matches to date and has emerged on top on 3105 occasions, having a win percentage of 23.52%. He has notched 42288 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.19.

The YouTuber has played 2569 duo games and has bagged 404 wins, maintaining a win rate of 15.72%. In the process, he has registered 7789 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.60.

In the solo mode, the player has appeared in 1601 matches and has 218 victories, which comes to a win ratio of 13.61%. With 4527 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Ranked stats

2B Gamer has competed in 413 squad games in the current ranked season and has a win tally of 49, retaining a win ratio of 11.86%. He has accumulated 1208 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.32.

In the duo mode, the player has contented in 73 duo matches and has triumphed in four of them, translating to a win percentage of 5.47%. With a K/D ratio of 2.83, he has collected 195 kills.

Lastly, the YouTuber has participated in 17 solo games and is yet to secure a victory. He has gathered 53 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.12.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on 2B Gamer's channel dates back to October 2019. Since then, he has grown immensely and has uploaded a total of 608 videos. Currently, he has a subscriber count of over 1.5 million and has over 131 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He is active on Instagram; click here to visit his profile.

