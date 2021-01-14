50 best stylish pet names for Free Fire in January 2021

The developers of Garena Free Fire have added a wide variety of unique features with special abilities/skills. There are a total of 13 pets in Free Fire with the recent addition of Beaston, and each one of them, except "Kitty" and "Mechanical Pup," boast a special skill.

Many users desire to have cool names for their pets and look for the same on the internet. This article lists out the 50 best stylish pet names for Free Fire as of January 2021.

50 best unique pet names for Free Fire in January 2021

Here’s a list of 50 names that the players can incorporate

#1 ΜØŇŞŦ€Ř

#2 𓂀 ℤ𝕖𝕦𝕤 𓂀

#3 ★ᴅʀᴀɢᴏɴ★

#4 ʄɛǟʀ

#5 🆅🆄🅻🆃🆄🆁🅴

#6 PЯΞУ

#7 ▀▄🅂🄷🄰🄳🄾🅆▀▄

#8 𝕯𝖊𝖆𝖙𝖍

#9 𝔾𝕙𝕠𝕤𝕥ジ

#10 𝓢𝓹𝓮𝓬𝓽𝓻𝓮

#11 ᔕ丅ᗩᒪᛕ

#12 𝒜𝒸𝑒

#13 ᗩᑭᗝᒪᒪᗝ

#14 🅱🅴🅰🆁

#15 ᖇᗩᑎǤᗴᖇ

#16 ༺ƈɦǟռƈɛ༻

#17 ԼЄƛƊ

#18 ΓФЖIИ

#19 几乇尺ㄖ

#20 𝕆𝕕𝕚𝕟

#21 ༺ȶ-ʀɛӼ༻

#22 ȡένίĻ

#23 ϦØŤ

#24 ЩΞIЯD

#25 𝙃𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧

#26 ɪ௱þΛㄈŤ

#27 ༒𝓟𝓮𝓪𝓻𝓵༒

#28 ΓЯIPLΞ

#29 ƛƝƛҲ

#30 ₮₳₦₭

#31 БЯЦИФ

#32 🆂🅺🆄🅻🅻

#33 𝖅𝖆𝖕!

#34 ИЦLL

#35 𝘉𝘢𝘥 𝘖𝘮𝘦𝘯

#36 ꇙ꓄ꋪ꒐ꉧ

#37 ᗩ丅ᕼᗴᑎᗩ

#38 þrï§mð

#39 Ｉｖｙ

#40 𝙸𝚐𝚗𝚎𝚘𝚞𝚜

#41 𝔅𝔬𝔩𝔱

#42 ꧁༺ɛʏɛ༻꧂

#43 €ƤƗĆ

#44 ƤӇƠЄƝƖҲ

#45 ԲɿՐȝ

#46 σɱεɠα

#47 𝘈𝘭𝘱𝘩𝘢

#48 ᗷᗩᑎᗪᎥ丅

#49 ℭ𝔩𝔬𝔲𝔡

#50 ꧁𒆜🅺🅸🅽🅶𒆜꧂

How to change the name of a pet in Garena Free Fire

It is important to note that the name of the pets can be altered at no cost for the first time, but if the players wish to change it again, they would then have to spend 200 diamonds.

Follow these steps to change the name of pets in Free Fire:

Open Free Fire and click on the “PET” icon located on the left side of the lobby screen.

Next, the players would have to select the respective pet and click on the rename icon present beside its existing name.

A dialogue box will appear, prompting them to enter the new nickname.

Lastly, paste any of the names from the list given above and click the button below it.

