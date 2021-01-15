Garena reveals Free Fire x One-Punch Man event calendar: Megapunch Gacha, Path to Hero, Login rewards, and more

The latest Free Fire crossover event with One Punch Man - ‘The Hero Trial’ is currently underway. This event provides players with numerous One Punch Man themed in-game content like activities/events, cosmetic items including gun skins, character set, and more.

The developers revealed the “The Hero Trial” calendar while some of the events are already underway. This article takes a look at the Free Fire x One-Punch Man event calendar in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: Free Fire x One-Punch Man event: Free rewards revealed

Garena reveals Free Fire x One-Punch Man event Calendar.

Here is the series of events that have been planned as a part of the collaboration between Garena Free Fire and One Punch Man:

Complete the Hero Trial missions (15th January to 26th January)

Advertisement

The users have to complete various daily missions or training tasks to earn One Punch Man tickets, which can redeem multiple rewards. These tasks refresh daily at 04:00.

After match drop (15th January to 26th January)

Users can obtain One Punch Man tickets as a match drop in the timeframe. However, a player can earn a maximum of 10 tickets.

Megapunch Gacha (15th January to 26th January)

The players will have to use the One Punch Man tickets collected from the daily missions and match drops to help Saitama defeat the enemies. This will also open the chest—higher-level yield better rewards.

Advertisement

Path to Hero event (16th January to 26th January)

The Path to Hero web event will offer users a chance to earn exclusive rewards. The user will need exploration tokens to participate in the event. These tokens can be earned by completing daily missions.

3x after match drop (23rd January)

Gamers can obtain 3x One Punch Man tickets on the peak day. There is no restriction on the maximum number of tickets that one can collect.

Login reward (23rd January)

Players will obtain Saitama Loot Box skin by logging in on 23rd January 2021.

Collect tokens in dead loot boxes (23rd January to 29th January)

Games can acquire the Saitama parachute in this event. Further details of it are yet to be made public.

Also read: Ankush FREEFIRE vs. TSG Ritik: Who has better stats in Free Fire?