JIGS' Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

Jigar Patel, aka JIGS, is a renowned Free Fire content creator. He is the leader of the BOSS guild and is popular in the Indian Free Fire community.

JIGS currently has a subscriber count of over 741 thousand on YouTube.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats and other details as of January 2021.

JIGS’ Free Fire ID and stats

JIGS’ Free Fire ID is 497887030.

Lifetime stats

JIGS’ lifetime stats

JIGS has played 11234 squad matches to date and has won on 4311 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 38.37%. In the process, he has bagged 34934 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.05.

In the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 178 games and has 38 victories to his name, making his win rate 21.34%. With a K/D ratio of 3.17, he has 444 kills to his name in this mode.

JIGS has also played 84 solo matches and has triumphed in 9 of them, translating to a win rate of 10.71%. He has registered 106 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.41.

Ranked stats

JIGS’ ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, JIGS has played 247 squad games and has emerged victorious in 45 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.21%. With 568 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.81 in this mode.

The content creator has also played a single ranked solo match and has secured 1 kill.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire)

JIGS’ YouTube channel

JIGS started creating content on YouTube around 5 months ago, with the first video on his channel posted in August 2020. Since then, he has uploaded 42 videos and has amassed 22.5 million combined views.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

JIGS’ social media accounts

JIGS is active on Instagram. The link to his account is given below:

Instagram: Click here

He also has a Discord server which players can join by clicking here.

