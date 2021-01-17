Garena Free Fire has a wide collection of in-game items including gun skins. The developers of the game often introduce events that provide players with an opportunity to procure such skins.

The Tune Blaster Incubator event recently commenced in Free Fire. The event gives players a chance to get their hands on 4 P90 skins – Tune Blaster Orange, Tune Blaster Red, Tune Blaster Blue and Tune Blaster Green.

This article provides a guide on how to obtain these skins in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: Free Fire redeem code for today (17th January): Free Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

How to get the new Tune Blaster P90 in Free Fire

Advertisement

To get the skins mentioned above, Free Fire players would have to exchange the Blueprint: Tune Blasters and the Evolution Stone. Both items can be obtained via spins.

The cost of a single spin in the Tune Blaster Incubator event is 40 diamonds. Meanwhile, 5 spins are priced at 180 diamonds.

Here are the number of tokens that players need to redeem the skins:

Tune Blaster Green – 3 Evolution Stone Token + 1 Blueprint: Tune Blasters

Tune Blaster Blue – 4 Evolution Stone Token + 2 Blueprint: Tune Blasters

Tune Blaster Red – 5 Evolution Stone Token + 2 Blueprint: Tune Blasters

Tune Blaster Orange – 7 Evolution Stone Token + 3 Blueprint: Tune Blasters

Players can follow the steps given below to redeem them:

Step 1: Players should first open Garena Free Fire and click on the ‘Luck Royale’ icon located on the left side of the lobby screen.

Click on the Luck Royale option

Step 2: They should next press the ‘Incubator’ tab and click on the ‘Enter’ button.

Advertisement

Click on the Enter button

Step 3: Players can then choose the skin that they want and press the ‘Exchange’ option.

Select the required skin and press the exchange option

Upon successfully redeeming the skins, players can equip them from the ‘Weapons’ section.

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Mr. Triple R: Who has better stats in Free Fire?