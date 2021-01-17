Free Fire redeem code for today (17th January): Free Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

Garena Free Fire has numerous in-game items like gun skins, outfits, emotes and characters, but not all of them are available for free.

Players have to spend diamonds (in-game currency) to obtain most of these items. Since this isn't a feasible option for everyone, most players look for alternative ways to get these items for free or at discounted rates.

Redeem codes are one of the best ways for players to acquire in-game items without spending diamonds.

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Mr. Triple R: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire redeem code for today (17th January)

Redeem code - 5G9GCY97UUD4

Enter caption

Reward – 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

Advertisement

(Note: The redeem code is only for the selected regions, i.e., US, NA and SAC. Hence, users from other regions will not be able to use the redeem code. Players will encounter an error message stating, “This code cannot be used in your region” when they try to redeem the code)

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Aawara007 (Black Flag Army): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to use redeem codes in Garena Free Fire.

Step 1: Players would first have to visit the official rewards redemption site of Garena Free Fire. They can click the link given below to visit the webpage.

Website: Click here .

Step 2: They should then log in to their Free Fire account with the available method.

Note: Players with a guest account cannot use the redeem codes to claim rewards. They will have to bind their accounts with - Google, Facebook, Huawei ID,or VK.

After entering the code, press the confirm button

Advertisement

Step 3: Next, players should enter the redeem code and press the confirm button.

The players can collect the reward from in-game mail section

Step 4: Upon successful redemption, players can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section. Any currency as a reward will be directly credited to their account.

If players encounter an error while using the redeem code, it likely means that it has expired and cannot be used any further. There is no way around this error. All players can do is wait for the next set of codes to be released.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs UnGraduate Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?