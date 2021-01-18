B2K (Born2Kill) vs OP Vincenzo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Born2Kill, aka B2K, and OP Vincenzo are two popular Free Fire content creators from the Middle East region. They are known for their incredible skills and gameplay videos they upload on their YouTube channels. The YouTubers currently boast subscriber counts of over 6.23 million and 5.16 million, respectively.

This article takes a look at their stats in Free Fire and compares them.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs TSG Legend: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

B2K has played a total of 8205 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 1475 of them, which comes to a win percentage of 17.97%. In the process, he has bagged 47480 frags at a K/D ratio of 7.05.

Advertisement

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2333 games and has triumphed in 397 of them for a win rate of 17.01%. He has registered 9615 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.97.

Lastly, the player has 1398 solo matches to his name and has 171 victories, having a win ratio of 12.23%. With a K/D ratio of 3.75, he has killed 4598 enemies.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Born2Kill has participated in 331 squad games and has emerged on top on 38 occasions, translating to a win ratio of 11.48%. He has notched 1846 kills with a K/D ratio of 6.30.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has played 30 duo matches and has emerged victorious in four of them, equating to a win percentage of 13.33%. He has accumulated 163 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 6.27.

Advertisement

B2K has also won two of the seven games he's played in the solo mode, making his win rate of 28.57%. He has 51 kills at a K/D ratio of 10.20.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better stats in Free Fire in January 2021?

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo has competed in 19675 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 3421 of them, corresponding to a win percentage of 17.38%. He has collected 70668 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.35.

Coming to the duo mode, the player has been featured in 1706 duo matches and has 298 wins, converting to a win ratio of 17.46%. With 4993 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.55.

The YouTuber has also played 1129 solo games and has precisely 100 victories, equating to a win rate of 8.85%. He has 2814 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.73.

Advertisement

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, OP Vincenzo has appeared in 308 squad games and has 21 first-place finishes, maintaining a win ratio of 6.81%. He has amassed 959 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.34.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Advertisement

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Born2Kill is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate in the solo and squad modes. Coming to the duo mode, Vincenzo has a better win rate, while the latter has a greater K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as OP Vincenzo is yet to feature in them. In the squad mode, B2K is relatively superior.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Aawara007 (Black Flag Army): Who has better stats in Free Fire?