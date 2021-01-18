Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better stats in Free Fire in January 2021?

Ajjubhai and SK Sabir Boss are undoubtedly two of the most famous Indian Free Fire content creators. They regularly upload gameplay clips on their YouTube channels and are admired by players for their incredible gameplay. They boast massive subscriber counts of 19.3 million and 3.39 million, respectively.

This article compares their in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 10274 squad matches to date and has bettered his foes in 2529 of them, having a win ratio of 24.61%. With 37762 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.88.

The streamer has also featured in 1642 duo matches and has a win tally of 306 games, equating to a win rate of 18.63%. He has 6402 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.79.

The content creator also has 77 Booyahs in 897 solo matches, translating to a win rate of 8.58%. He has bagged 2264 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has also played 420 squad matches this season and has outplayed his foes in 49 of them, corresponding to a win percentage of 11.66%. He has secured 1448 kills and upheld a K/D ratio of 3.90.

The internet star has also appeared in three duo matches and has managed to win a single one for a win rate of 33.33%. He has five eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.50.

The broadcaster has also competed in 10 solo matches and triumphed in one of them, coming down to a win rate of 10%. He has 19 frags, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.11.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

SK Sabir Boss has competed in 26814 squad matches and has come out on top on 8738 occasions, having a win percentage of 32.58%. In the process, he has bagged 94762 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.24.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 2949 games and has remained unbeaten in 605, managing a win rate of 20.51%. With 7986 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.41.

The content creator also has 1612 solo matches to his name and has emerged victorious in 142, coming down to a win ratio of 8.80%. He has notched 3249 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Sabir has taken part in 460 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has secured 96 wins, equating to a win ratio of 20.86%. He has accumulated 1132 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.11.

The YouTuber has played 73 duo games and has nine Booyahs, making his win rate of 12.32%. He has collected 185 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.89.

The internet star has played 21 solo matches and has killed 14 enemies at a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Comparison

Both players have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In lifetime squad matches, Sabir has an edge on all fronts. In the solo and duo games, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio, while SK Sabir Boss takes the lead in win rate.

It is not possible to compare the ranked duo stats as Ajjubhai hasn’t played many games yet. He has a higher K/D ratio, while Sabir has a greater win rate in squad games. In solo matches, the former has the edge.

