Nobru vs Loud Thurzin: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Bruno Goes, aka Nobru, and Loud Thurzin are prominent figures in the Free Fire community. The Brazilian content creators are immensely popular on YouTube and boast subscriber counts of over 11.8 million and 4.98 million, respectively.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats

Nobru’s Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Nobru’s lifetime stats

Nobru has played 9100 squad games and has won on 1994 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 21.91%. He has bagged 22728 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.20.

The professional player has also played 2491 duo games and has emerged victorious in 379 of them, making his win rate 15.21%. With 7853 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.72 in this mode.

Nobru has 699 Booyahs in 4633 solo matches, translating to a win rate of 15.08%. He has 18587 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.72 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Nobru's ranked stats

Nobru has played 84 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 13 of them, maintaining a win rate of 15.47%. He has racked up 362 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.10.

The popular YouTuber has also played 27 ranked duo matches and has emerged victorious in 3 of them, making his win rate 11.11%. He has 119 kills to his name in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.96.

Nobru has also played 16 ranked solo games and has won on 3 occasions, translating to a win rate of 18.75%. He is just 5 frags short of 100 kills and has a K/D ratio of 7.31 in this mode.

LOUD Thurzin’s Free Fire ID and stats

LOUD Thurzin’s Free Fire ID is 320784788.

Lifetime stats

LOUD Thurzin’s lifetime stats

LOUD Thurzin has played 7854 squad games to date and has secured 1748 victories, making his win rate 22.25%. He has secured 25551 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.18 in this mode.

The Brazilian YouTuber also has 295 Booyahs in 1848 duo games, translating to a win rate of 15.96%. With a K/D ratio of 4.27, he has 6631 frags in these matches.

LOUD Thurzin has played 1367 solo games and won 167 of them, maintaining a win rate of 12.21%. He has registered 3736 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.11 in this mode.

Ranked stats

LOUD Thurzin’s ranked stats

LOUD Thurzin has played 31 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed on 8 occasions, translating to a win rate of 25.80%. He has knocked out 120 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.22.

The popular content creator has also played 3 solo matches and 8 duo games this ranked season, with 6 and 11 frags, respectively. However, he is yet to secure a victory.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Nobru and Loud Thurzin have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime squad and duo matches, LOUD Thurzin has the edge over his compatriot in terms of K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, Nobru has better stats than Loud Thurzin in the lifetime solo games.

It is not possible to compare the two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes as LOUD Thurzin hasn’t played enough matches.

However, in the ranked squad mode, LOUD Thurzin has a higher K/D ratio and a better win rate than Nobru.

