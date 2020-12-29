Free Fire, which is developed and published by Garena, is one of the most played mobile battle royale games in the world.

The immense popularity of the game has paved the way for the rise of multiple digital content creators who frequently churn out Free Fire-related content on online platforms like YouTube.

This article lists the top 5 most subscribed-to Indian Free Fire YouTubers in 2020.

5 Indian Free Fire YouTubers with the most subscribers in 2020

Honourable Mentions:

Gyan Gaming - 6.24 million subscribers

#1 Total Gaming

Total Gaming is, by far, the most popular channel where players can find Free Fire-related content. Ajay, aka Ajjubhai, is the man behind the channel, which has over 18.3 million subscribers. He also owns FFIC-winning team Total Gaming Esports and is their fifth member.

Ajjubhai started his YouTube channel back in December 2018. He regularly uploads Free Fire gameplay clips and streams the fast-paced game on the channel.

The popular YouTuber started playing Free Fire on PC but has recently been playing the game on mobile.

His YouTube channel witnessed unprecedented growth this year, garnering more than 14 million subscribers and over 2 billion views in this period.

#2 Desi Gamers

Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, is one of the biggest names in the Indian Free Fire community. He runs a YouTube channel called Desi Gamers, which has over 7.34 million subscribers. The oldest video on his channel dates back to October 2018.

Amitbhai has uploaded 787 videos on his channel and has emerged as one of the most successful Indian Free Fire content creators in 2020. His channel has witnessed a six-fold growth in subscriber count (7.38 million) this year.

Players can find exciting clips of gameplay on his channel as he completes various unique challenges.

Amitbhai has amassed 754 million views this year.

#3 TWO-SIDE GAMERS

The YouTube channel, TWO-SIDE GAMERS, is run by Jash Dhoka and Ritik Jain, known by their in-game aliases, TSG Jash and TSG Ritik. The latter also participated in the recently-concluded FFBA Season 2.

The two content creators started their YouTube channel back in October 2018 and have since uploaded 1047 videos. Players can find clips of Free Fire gameplay and various in-game events on their channel. In the last few months, the duo has also been organizing multiple tournaments and scrims.

In 2020, their channel's subscriber count has grown from 2.37 million to 6.67 million.

#4 A_S Gaming

Sahil, aka A_S Gaming, takes the fourth spot on this list. The first video on his YouTube channel was uploaded back in January 2019.

He started 2020 with only 41200 subscribers and has hit 6.62 million subscribers at the end of the year.

A_S Gaming is the go-to YouTube channel for many players in the Free Fire community. Sahil regularly uploads engaging clips of his gameplay, many of which are directed towards various in-game challenges.

#5 Lokesh Gamer

Lokesh Gamer is placed fifth on the list of Indian Free Fire content creators with the most subscribers on YouTube.

He started posting videos on YouTube back in January of 2019 and has quickly risen to prominence.

Lokesh Gamer has gained more than 5.6 million subscribers this year alone and presently boasts a subscriber count of 6.45 million.

He also regularly streams the fast-paced battle royale game on his second channel, LR7 Gaming.

