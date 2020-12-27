Total Gaming's Free Fire roster: In-game ID, stats, K/D ratios, and more

The esports scene of Garena Free Fire is on the rise, with numerous tournaments taking place quite regularly. TG Esports or Total Gaming Esports is one of the most prominent teams in the Indian circuit.

They emerged victorious in the FFIC (Free Fire India Championship) and were one of the teams that represented the country in FFCS. VasiyoCRJ, FozyAjay, Golden, and Mafiabala are the four members of the roster.

This article takes a look at the Free Fire ID and stats of all the members.

VasiyoCRJ’s Free Fire ID and stats

Vasiyo's Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 286337576.

Lifetime stats

Vasiyo has 4452 Booyahs in 17370 squad games, equating to a win rate of 25.63%. He has notched 58046 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.49.

The professional player has engaged in 1107 duo matches and has emerged on top in 120 games at a win rate of 10.84%. With 2721 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Vasiyo has competed in 1214 solo games and has emerged victorious in 132 matches, ensuring a win rate of 10.87%. He has notched 3530 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.26.

Here are the links for his Instagram and YouTube channel:

Instagram: Click here

YouTube channel: Click here

FozyAjay’s Free Fire ID and stats

FozyAjay's Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 29777293

Lifetime stats

FozyAjay has 21420 squad matches against his name and has registered 7618 victories, upholding a win percentage of 35.56%. He has amassed 58834 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.26.

The professional player and content creator has participated in 1368 duo matches and has clinched 266 of them, maintaining a win rate of 19.44%. He has racked up 2877 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.61.

FozyAjay has 104 first-place finishes in 892 solo matches, having a win percentage of 11.65%. He has eliminated 1498 foes with a K/D ratio of 1.90.

Here are the links for his Instagram and YouTube channel:

Instagram: Click here

YouTube channel: Click here

Golden’s Free Fire ID and stats

Golden's Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 117887536.

Lifetime stats

Golden has competed in 18900 squad matches to date and has emerged on top on 6067 occasions, equating to a win percentage of 32.10%. With a K/D ratio of 4.87, he has notched 62547 frags.

Apart from this, the professional player has competed in exactly 999 duo games and has bettered his foes in 286 of them for a win rate of 28.62%. He has 3135 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 4.40.

Golden has also played 1060 solo matches and has triumphed in 186 of them, having a win ratio of 17.54%. In the process, he has secured 3209 at a K/D ratio of 3.67.

The player is only active on Instagram; the following is the link to his profile:

Instagram: Click here

Mafiabala’s Free Fire ID and stats

Mafiabala's Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 435185076.

Lifetime stats

Mafiabala has participated in a total of 8658 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 2127 of them, managing a win ratio of 24.56%. He has accumulated 35876 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.49.

The professional player has also played 672 duo matches and has won 202 of them at a win percentage of 30.05%. He has collected 2969 frags with a K/D ratio of around 6.32.

Lastly, Mafiabala has won 115 of the 708 solo games, making his win rate 16.24%. He has killed a total of 1905 enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.21.

Here are the links for his Instagram and YouTube channel:

Instagram: Click here

YouTube channel: Click here

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the users continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

