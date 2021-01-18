Techno Gamerz's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

Free Fire is a popular battle royale title developed and published by the Singaporean company Garena. It was among the most live-watched games on YouTube in 2020, which underlines its popularity among the masses.

Ujjwal Chaurasia, aka Techno Gamerz, is a renowned Indian YouTuber known for his videos related to GTA 5 and Minecraft. Apart from them, he also streams and creates content related to numerous titles, including Free Fire.

This article takes a glance at his Free Fire ID, stats, and more.

Also read: How to download Free Fire Max in January 2021: APK download link (specific regions)

Techno Gamerz’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 786974995.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Techno Gamerz has contended in 345 squad games and has secured 38 wins, having a win rate of 11.01%. He has registered 568 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.85 in these matches.

Coming to the duo mode, the Indian YouTuber has played 427 matches and has remained unbeaten in 36 of them, which corresponds to a win percentage of 8.43%. In the process, he has notched 737 frags and maintained a K/D ratio of 1.88.

Lastly, the player has appeared in 283 solo games and has 15 Booyahs, translating to a win ratio of 5.30%. With 533 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 1.99.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs TSG Legend: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Techno Gamer has been featured in 20 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has accumulated 66 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.30.

Advertisement

Apart from this, the player has also participated in one duo match and seven solo games. In those games, he has notched 1 and 12 kills, respectively.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Ujjwal Chaurasia started making videos on YouTube around three years ago. He currently runs two of the most popular Indian gaming channels – "Techno Gamerz" and "Ujjwal."

On the Techno Gamerz channel, he currently has over 12.6 million subscribers and has over 2.31 billion views combined. Meanwhile, he boasts a subscriber count of over 3.66 million and has over 300 million views on the latter.

His social media handles

Ujjwal has Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts. Following are the links for them:

To view his Instagram profile, click here.

To view his Facebook profile, click here.

To view his Twitter profile, click here.

He also has a Discord server, which players can join by clicking here.

Also read: B2K (Born2Kill) vs OP Vincenzo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?