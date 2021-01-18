How to download Free Fire Max in January 2021: APK download link (specific regions)

Free Fire Max is the overhauled version of the quick-paced battle royale title Free Fire. The game features high-quality graphics, improved visual effects, enhanced music effects, and more to provide players with a better gaming experience.

This variant is currently being tested in the following countries:

Malaysia Bolivia Vietnam

So, it is important to note that only the players from the countries mentioned above will be able to access the game.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download Free Fire Max in January 2021 using the APK + OBB files.

Also read: B2K (Born2Kill) vs OP Vincenzo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Advertisement

Downloading Free Fire Max in January 2021 using APK and OBB files (specific regions)

Players are required to have both the APK and OBB files to install the game. They can download the zip file consisting of both files from the link given below:

Free Fire Max APK+OBB zip file download link: Click here

The zip file size is around 895.3 MB; hence, the users must make sure that they have enough storage space before downloading the file. Players can follow the steps given below to install Free Fire Max on their device:

Step 1: Players would have to download the zip file from the link given above.

Step 2: They must enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option if it hasn’t been done previously. The option can be enabled by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

(The players can skip this step if it has already been enabled.)

Step 3: Next, they have to extract the zip file to receive both APK and OBB files.

Step 4: They must install the APK file but must not open it yet. Lastly, players have to copy the entire "com.dts.freefiremax" folder to Android/OBB.

After the OBB file has been copied to the respective destination, users can enjoy playing Free Fire Max on their device. In case players encounter a "There was a problem parsing the package" error, they can consider downloading the file again and following the steps given above.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs TSG Legend: Who has better stats in Free Fire?