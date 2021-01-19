Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Rahul Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Rahul Gamer are two of the most famous Free Fire content creators, hailing from India. The former is boasts a massive subscriber count of over 19.3 million, while the latter has over 737k subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 10305 squad games and has 2532 first-place finishes, converting to a win percentage of 24.57%. With a K/D ratio of 4.87, he has racked up 37887 kills.

In the duo mode, the internet star has 1642 matches to his name and has come out on top on 306 occasions, translating to a win ratio of 18.63%. He has collected 6402 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.79.

The YouTuber has also won 77 of the 898 solo matches at a win rate of 8.57%. He has accumulated 2267 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Total Gaming has appeared in 447 squad games in the current ranked season and has a win tally of 51, retaining a win ratio of 11.40%. He has amassed 1560 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.94.

The streamer has also taken part in three duo matches and has a single victory for a win percentage of 33.33%. He has five eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.50.

The content creator has also contented in ten solo games and has remained unbeaten in one, having a win rate of 10%. He has 19 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Rahul Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 193185339.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Rahul Gamer has featured in 8683 squad matches to date and has triumphed in 1824, leading to a win percentage of 21.00%. In the process, he has 24733 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.61.

The streamer has played 4639 games in the duo mode and has bettered his foes in 581, maintaining a win ratio of 12.52%. With 12315 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 3.03.

Lastly, the content creator has played 2307 solo matches and has won 267, making his win rate of 11.57%. He has notched up 6055 kills with a K/D ratio of around 2.97.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has played 156 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has registered 34 victories for a win ratio of 21.79%. He has killed 615 enemies with a K/D ratio of 5.04.

The internet star has played 181 duo games and has 21 wins, corresponding to a win rate of 11.60%. He has cumulated 639 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 3.99.

The YouTuber has also participated in 125 solo matches and has stood victorious in 29, managing a win percentage of 23.20%. He has gathered 527 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.49.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate – in the duo and squad modes. However, in the solo mode, Rahul Gamer has the edge.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the duo mode as Ajjubhai has featured in only a few of them. Coming to the solo and squad modes, Rahul Gamer is relatively better.

