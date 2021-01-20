Gyan Sujan vs M8N: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Gyan Sujan, aka Gyan Gaming, and M8N are well-known Free Fire YouTubers. While the former plays in the Indian region, the latter plays in the Middle East. At the time of writing, they have YouTube subscriber counts of over 7.15 million and 5.57 million, respectively.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan’s lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played 16914 squad matches and has registered 6156 victories, making his win rate 36.39%. With a K/D ratio of 5.34, he has racked up 57404 frags in these matches.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian content creator has played 2027 games and has won 463 of them, translating to a win rate of 22.84%. In the process, he has bagged 5336 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.41.

Gyan Sujan has also secured 153 victories in 1314 solo matches, translating to a win rate of 11.64%. He has 2212 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.91.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan’s ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has played 479 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 128 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 26.72%. He has 2062 kills to his name in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.87.

The popular YouTuber has played 21 ranked duo matches and has triumphed in 12 of them, making his win rate 57.14%. He has racked up 86 frags at a K/D ratio of 9.56 in this mode.

Gyan Sujan has also played 3 ranked solo games.

M8N’s Free Fire ID and stats

M8N’s Free Fire ID is 608823917.

Lifetime stats

M8N’s lifetime stats

M8N has played 13690 squad matches to date and has emerged victorious in 1559 of them, translating to a win rate of 11.38%. With 41087 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.39 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the Egypt-based content creator has played 3056 games and has triumphed in 782 of them, making his win rate 25.56%. He has accumulated 11980 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.27.

M8N has also played 1299 solo matches and has won on 222 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 17.09%. He has gathered 4264 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.96 in this mode.

Ranked stats

M8N’s ranked stats

M8N has played 775 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has won 35 of them, translating to a win rate of 4.51%. He has 1609 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.17 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 39 ranked duo games and has stood victorious on 7 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 17.94%. He has garnered 128 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.00.

M8N has played 27 ranked solo matches and has 7 victories, making his win rate 25.92%. He has 129 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.45 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both Gyan Sujan and M8N have incredible stats in Free Fire. However, since they play in different regions, comparing their stats is quite tricky.

In the lifetime mode, M8N is relatively better than Gyan Sujan in the solo and duo matches, while the latter has the edge in the squad games.

It is not possible to compare the two players' ranked stats in the solo mode as Gyan Sujan has not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked duo and squad modes, Gyan Sujan is ahead of M8N in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

