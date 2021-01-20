How to get free Saitama Loot Box in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire offers players an extensive collection of in-game cosmetic items like skins, costumes, and more. These items allow them to customize the visual aspect of the game up to a certain extent.

With the recent collaboration with One Punch Man, several exclusive items have been made available to users. Moreover, numerous events have also made their way into the game.

Here’s the calendar of the ‘Free Fire x One Punch Man’ collaboration:

Complete the Hero Trial missions (January 15th to January 26th)

After match drop (January 15th to January 26th)

Megapunch Gacha (January 15th to January 26th)

Path to Hero event (January 16th to January 26th)

3x after match drop (January 23rd)

Login reward (January 23rd)

Collect tokens in dead loot boxes (January 23rd to January 29th)

On the peak day, i.e., January 23rd, users can collect a free Saitama Loot Box, which this discusses.

Obtaining the Saitama Loot Box in Free Fire for free

As mentioned earlier, players will be able to redeem the Saitama Loot Box for free on January 23rd. They can follow these steps on the respective date to obtain the free reward:

Step 1: Users must open Garena Free Fire and press the calendar icon on the lobby screen's right side.

Press the Calendar icon

Step 2: Next, they have to tap the ‘One Punch Man – The Hero Trial’ tab and click the ‘Mega Punch’ option.

Press the 'Mega Punch option'

Step 3: They can click the ‘GO TO’ button and press the ‘1.23.’ icon as shown in the given picture:

Click on the Go To option

Step 4: Lastly, they have to click the claim button to receive the Saitama Loot Box.

Select the Claim option

Users can equip the Loot Box from the ‘Vault’ section on the lobby screen's left side.

The Loot Box

Apart from this, there are numerous other items that players will be able to obtain for free. They can click here to read more about the free rewards.

