Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Raistar: Who has better stats in Free Fire as of January 2021?

Amitbhai and Raistar are popular Free Fire content creators from India. They boast YouTube subscriber counts of 7.83 million and 2.98 million, respectively.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena's battle royale sensation.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7596 squad matches and won on 2129 occasions, translating to a win rate of 28.02%. With 19688 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.60 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian content creator has played 4038 games and has triumphed in 714 of them, making his win rate 17.68%. In the process, he has racked up 10591 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.19.

Amitbhai has also won 262 of the 3229 solo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 8.11%. He has killed 7131 opponents in these matches with a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 225 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 56 of them, making his win rate 24.88%. He has registered 538 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.18 in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has also played 98 ranked duo matches and has won on 13 occasions, translating to a win rate of 13.26%. He has 292 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Amitbhai has played 57 ranked solo games and has 4 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 7.01%. He has gathered 149 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.81 in this mode.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar’s lifetime stats

Raistar has played 15021 squad games to date and has triumphed in 2618 of them, maintaining a win rate of 17.42%. He has 50282 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 4.05 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the popular content creator has played 4464 matches and has 705 Booyahs, making his win rate 15.79%. He has collected 14318 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.81.

Raistar has also won 401 of the 3518 solo games he has played, translating to a win rate of 11.39%. With a K/D ratio of 3.44, he has racked up 10723 kills in this mode.

Ranked stats

Raistar’s ranked stats

Raistar has played 332 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 22 victories, translating to a win rate of 6.62%. He has accumulated 865 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.79.

The Indian YouTuber has also played 1 ranked solo match and 5 ranked duo games.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both Amitbhai and Raistar are skilled players with impressive stats in Garena Free Fire.

In the lifetime duo and squad matches, Raistar has a better K/D ratio while Amitbhai has a higher win rate. When it comes to the lifetime solo matches, Raistar has better stats than Amitbhai.

It is not possible to compare the two YouTubers' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Raistar has not played enough games yet. However, in the ranked squad games, Amitbhai has the edge over Raistar in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

