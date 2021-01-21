Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Helping Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Helping Gamer are prominent Free Fire content creators from India. They boast massive subscriber counts on YouTube, with 19.4 million and 4.46 million, respectively.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10327 squad matches and has won on 2536 occasions, translating to a win rate of 24.55%. With 38047 frags to his name in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 4.88.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian content creator has played 1642 games and has secured 306 victories, making his win rate 18.63%. In the process, he has notched 6402 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.79.

Ajjubhai has also won 77 of the 898 solo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 8.57%. He has killed 2267 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.76 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 462 squad games and has 54 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 11.68%. He has registered 1651 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.05.

The popular YouTuber has also played 3 ranked duo matches and has a single win, making his win rate 33.33%. He has secured 5 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.50 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has played 10 solo games and has 1 Booyah, translating to a win rate of 10%. He has bagged 19 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 517121909.

Lifetime stats

Helping Gamer’s lifetime stats

Helping Gamer has played 6403 squad matches and has triumphed in 1082 of them, making his win rate 16.89%. He has notched up 14509 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.73.

The popular content creator has 185 victories in 2820 games in the duo mode, maintaining a win rate of 6.56%. He has accumulated 5351 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.03 in this mode.

Helping Gamer has also played 2700 solo matches and has won on 167 occasions, translating to a win rate of 6.18%. He has 4617 kills to his name in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.82.

Ranked stats

Helping Gamer’s ranked stats

Helping Gamer has played 168 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 16 of them, maintaining a win rate of 9.52%. With a K/D ratio of 2.55, he has 388 frags in this mode.

The Indian YouTuber has also played 23 ranked duo matches and has triumphed in 2 of them, making his win rate 8.69%. He has killed 64 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.05.

Helping Gamer has played 4 ranked solo games and has 1 victory to his name, translating to a win rate of 25.00%. He has garnered 17 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.67 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both Ajjubhai and Helping Gamer have decent stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai has the edge over Helping Gamer in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in all three lifetime modes – solo, duo and squad.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Helping Gamer has not played enough matches. However, when it comes to the ranked squad mode, Ajjubhai has better overall stats than Helping Gamer.

