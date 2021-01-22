How to download the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server: APK link and step-by-step guide

Free Fire is a renowned battle royale title developed and published by Garena. Since its release, it has achieved incredible feats and was also among the most live-watched games on YouTube in the year 2020.

The developers of Free Fire had recently rolled out the OB26 Advance Server. The users can now test out several features before they are added to the update's final release.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download the OB26 Advance Server on their devices using the APK file.

Step-by-step guide to download the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server

Users can follow the steps given below to download and install the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server:

Step 1: Download the APK file of the Advance Server. It can be directly downloaded from the official website or via the link given below:

Free Fire OB26 Advance Server APK file: Click here.

Step 2: Enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option if it hasn't been done previously. Next, locate and install the APK file.

Step 3: After the APK file is installed, open the Advance Server and click on the "Guest" option.

Enter the Activation Code

Step 4: A dialogue box will appear, prompting to enter the "Activation Code."

It is important to note that only the users who have the Activation Code can access the server. Also, only a limited number of players will be receiving it. Players can click here to know more about the Activation Code.

Step 5: Lastly, after entering the code, click on the "Okay" button. Players can now enjoy testing out all the new aspects and features of the game.

The Free Fire OB26 Advance Server might have some bugs and glitches, and the users can earn diamonds by reporting them.

