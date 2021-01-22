What is Free Fire OB26 Activation Code? All you need to know

Garena Free Fire is among the most famous battle royale games on the mobile platform. Its rise can be credited to the developers, who add a variety of features with periodic updates. However, before these features are incorporated into the game, they are tested in an Advance Server.

Yesterday, the download for the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server commenced, and users have an opportunity to test out several new aspects. As usual, only a limited number of players can access the Advance Server.

This article looks at all the details about the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server’s activation code.

Also read: Free Fire redeem code for today (January 22nd): Free MP40 – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

Everything about the Free Fire OB26 Activation Code

The Enter Activation Code message

For accessing the Advance Server, players need to have an activation code. As mentioned previously, only a few users will be receiving it.

Advertisement

After completing the registration process, the Free Fire developers will review the applicants and provide the chosen players with the code.

Therefore, users must note that only the developers can give out the activation code, and they aren’t guaranteed to receive it. Also, there are no alternative methods to access the server.

Upon receiving the code, gamers can follow these steps to access the OB26 Advance Server:

Step 1: They can download the APK file of the Free Fire OB26 Advance server from the official website or click here.

Step 2: After the download concludes, players have to install the APK file on their devices.

Step 3: Next, they must open the Advance Server and click the guest option. A dialog box will appear, prompting the users to enter the activation code.

Step 4: They need to enter the code in the text field and click the ‘Okay!’ button. The players can then access the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server.

Also read: Free Fire redeem codes: List of special codes released in January 2021