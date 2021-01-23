Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Helping Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, and Helping Gamer are two of the biggest names in the Indian Free Fire community.

Both players have successful YouTube channels where they regularly post videos on different aspects of Free Fire. While Amitbhai boasts a massive subscriber count of 7.86 million, Helping Gamer has over 4.48 million subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7601 squad matches and has 2130 victories to his name, making his win rate 28.02%. With 19704 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.60.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian YouTuber has played 4044 games and has won on 715 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 17.68%. He has registered 10603 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.19 in this mode.

Amitbhai has also played 3231 solo matches and has triumphed in 262 of them, translating to a win rate of 8.10%. He has 7136 kills to his name in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 229 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has secured 57 victories, maintaining a win rate of 24.89%. He has notched up 551 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.20 in this mode.

The popular content creator has won 14 of the 104 ranked duo matches he has played, making his win rate 13.46%. In the process, he has bagged 304 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.38.

Amitbhai has also played 59 solo games and has triumphed in 4 of them, translating to a win rate of 6.77%. He has 154 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.80.

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 517121909.

Lifetime stats

Helping Gamer’s lifetime stats

Helping Gamer has played 6421 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 1083 of them, maintaining a win rate of 16.86%. He has accumulated 14550 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.73 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the content creator has played 2820 games and has 185 wins to his name, translating to a win rate of 6.56%. With a K/D ratio of 2.03, he has 5351 kills in these matches.

Helping Gamer’s has also played 2703 solo matches and has triumphed in 167 of them, making his win rate 6.17%. He has 4620 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.82 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Helping Gamer’s ranked stats

Helping Gamer has played 186 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 17 occasions, translating to a win rate of 9.13%. He has racked up 429 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.54.

The YouTuber has also played 23 ranked duo matches and has secured 2 victories, making his win rate 8.69%. He has 64 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.05 in this mode.

Helping Gamer has played 4 ranked solo games and has triumphed in 1 game, maintaining a win rate of 25.00%. He has accumulated 17 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.67.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both Amitbhai and Helping Gamer have decent stats in Garena Free Fire.

In the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches, Amitbhai has the edge over Helping Gamer in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two YouTubers' ranked stats in the solo mode as Helping Gamer has not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked duo and squad matches, Amitbhai has overall better stats than Helping Gamer.

