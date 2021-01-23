Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Shadow Shooter: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) and Pankaj (Shadow Shooter) are two prominent Free Fire content creators from India. They boast subscriber counts of 19.5 million and 1.13 million on YouTube, respectively.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10341 squad matches to date and has triumphed in 2536 of them, making his win rate 24.52%. With 38103 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.88 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the Indian content creator has played 1642 games and has won on 306 occasions, translating to a win rate of 18.63%. In the process, he has bagged 6402 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.79.

Ajjubhai has also won 77 of the 898 solo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 8.57%. He has notched up 2267 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 480 squad games and has 54 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 11.25%. He has registered 1712 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.02 in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has also played 3 ranked duo matches and has emerged victorious in 1 of them, making his win rate 33.33%. He has 5 kills to his name in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Ajjubhai has played 10 ranked solo games and has 1 Booyah, maintaining a win rate of 10%. He has 19 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.11 in this mode.

Shadow Shooter’s Free Fire ID and stats

Shadow Shooter’s Free Fire ID is 240602775.

Lifetime stats

Shadow Shooter’s lifetime stats

Shadow Shooter has played 9113 squad games and has 1396 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 15.31%. With a K/D ratio of 2.81, he has 21700 kills in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has secured 165 wins in the 1504 games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 10.97%. He has accumulated 3812 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.85.

Shadow Shooter has also secured 84 victories in 1124 solo matches, making his win rate 7.47%. He has 2824 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.72 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Shadow Shooter’s ranked stats

Shadow Shooter has played 217 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in 48 of them, translating to a win rate of 22.11%. He has racked up 505 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.99.

The content creator has also played 69 ranked duo games and has won on 20 occasions, making his win rate 28.98%. He has killed 192 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.92 in this mode.

Shadow Shooter has played 59 ranked solo matches and has emerged victorious in 3 of them, maintaining a win rate of 5.08%. He has collected 189 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.38.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both Ajjubhai and Shadow Shooter have decent stats in Garena Free Fire.

In the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches, Ajjubhai has the edge over Shadow Shooter in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two players' ranked stats in the duo mode as Ajjubhai has not played enough games.

In the ranked squad mode, Shadow Shooter has a higher win rate while Ajjubhai has a superior K/D ratio. When it comes to the ranked solo mode, Ajjubhai has a higher win rate while Shadow Shooter has a better K/D ratio.

