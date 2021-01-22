Shadow Shooter's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Over the past few years, content creation and streaming related to Garena Free Fire have witnessed a phenomenal rise. Across the world, players have started making videos and streaming the title in numerous languages.

Pankaj, aka Shadow Shooter, is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators. He creates content related to various aspects of the title and currently boasts more than a million subscribers.

This article looks at his in-game stats and other details.

Shadow Shooter's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 240602775.

Lifetime stats

Shadow Shooter has featured in 9105 squad matches and has secured 1396 victories, translating to a win percentage of 15.33%. With 21676 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.81.

In the duo mode, the internet star has competed in 1504 games and has bettered his foes in 165, coming down to a win ratio of 10.97%. In the process, he has notched up 3812 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.85.

Lastly, the broadcaster has 1124 solo matches to his name, triumphing in 84 for a win rate of 7.47%. He has registered 2824 eliminations, managing a K/D ratio of 2.72.

Ranked stats

The streamer has appeared in 206 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has a win tally of 48, retaining a win ratio of 23.30%. He has secured 481 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.04.

The content creator has participated in 69 duo matches and has 20 first-place finishes, having a win percentage of 28.98%. With a K/D ratio of 3.92, he has bagged 192 frags.

The YouTuber has also contented in 59 solo games and has come out on top on three occasions, translating to a win rate of 5.08%. He has accumulated 189 eliminations, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.38.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on Pankaj's channel dates back to April 2019. Since then, there has been no looking back for him, and he has uploaded over 332 videos.

At the moment, he has a subscriber count of over 1.13 million and has over 103 million views combined.

Players can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Pankaj is active on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. The links for his profiles are given below:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

He also has a Discord server, and fans can click here to join it.

